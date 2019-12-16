Shwaasa Invites Aspiring Yogis for Its Lifechanging Yoga Teacher Training and Retreats in India and Nepal

Shwaasa invites everyone from around the world to deepen personal awareness and experience transformational powers to live a healthy life. Intending to spread a secret behind living a happier life, Shwaasa Guru, Swami Vachananand started this ashram and the programs. The mindfully designed curriculum of the school takes yogis through the path of rediscovery by giving them the tools, space, and freedom through the traditional yogic practices and techniques.

A unique 200-hour program and various kinds of retreats will provide yogis with life-changing, influential experiences that will guide them towards clarity on their life's journey. Focused on spiritual practices, the teacher training course starts with a beautiful sacred ceremony to connect the body with the spiritual realm. The spiritually focused team of highly experienced teachers will devote their experiences and knowledge for the betterment of the spiritual, mental, and physical growth of their students. For almost 8 years, it has been providing its students with the authentic programs, excellent experiences, nourishing yet appetizing food, and nicely decorated ashram style accommodation with a clean environment.

This devoutly focused organization is built upon the foundations of faith, personal growth, respect, and a deep connection to the roots tracing back thousands of years. Shwaasa provides its learners with an ideal environment to get an insight into how yoga molds their lives by refining the mind, uplifting the soul, and by making the body lighter and healthier.

About Shwaasa

Shaawsa, with its serene and peaceful environment, is led by a true master born and raised in Karnataka. Swami Vachananand named this ashram 'Shwaasa' which is inspired by 'Shwaas' meaning breath. It is an excellent place for students to engage in the practice of yoga and its rich yogic lifestyle. Along with Yoga Alliance yoga teacher training programs, Shwaasa also offers retreats such as corporate retreats, a full week retreat, spiritual retreat, Yoga therapy retreat, and other fests and events over the globe.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_xTxT5iL58

Contact: Manmohan Singh, +917060060954, info@shwaasa.org

http://shwaasa.org



