Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur Has Formulated Detailed Service Specifications to Help Travel of Passengers Carrying Pets and Visually and Hearing Impaired Passengers

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel problems of special groups such as passengers carrying pets and visually and hearing handicapped passengers have attracted more and more attention. Recently, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur issued the industry's first refined service standards for six categories of passengers including passengers carrying pets and visually and hearing handicapped passengers, providing better travel experience to these users.

With the rapid development of economy and the continuous improvement of people's living standards, more and more people keep pets. The travel of pets has become a major problem for pet owners. For passengers with pets, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has formulated detailed service specifications, such as driving smoothly while carrying pets; after the order is completed, the driver needs to clean and disinfect the car comprehensively.

Considering the actual travel difficulties of visually and hearing impaired passengers, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has formulated special service specifications: for the hearing impaired passengers, the driver will communicate with them via the instant messaging function in the app, and help them open the door when they exit the vehicle; for visually impaired passengers, the driver should first help open the door when the passengers are exiting the vehicle and confirm whether there is anything left behind, and then escort the passengers to the sidewalk.

Through such service standards, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur hopes that people with pets will have no need to worry about travelling, and the visually and hearing impaired will be able to go out of their homes and enjoy their lives.

SOURCE Shouqi Limousine