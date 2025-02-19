Shot Tower Capital Launches RedBrick Advisors, a Specialized Valuation Firm for the Music and Entertainment Industries

BALTIMORE and LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shot Tower Capital LLC is excited to announce the launch of RedBrick Advisors LLC, a specialized firm offering independent valuation services tailored to the music and broader entertainment industries. Partnering with long-time research analyst Sachin Saggar, RedBrick Advisors brings deep industry expertise to provide high quality and trusted valuations.

Setting a New Standard in Music and Entertainment Valuation

RedBrick Advisors is committed to delivering clear, data-driven, and transparent valuations that help stakeholders in the music and entertainment industries make informed decisions. Our services include:

Financing Support – Offering expert-driven valuations for banks, private credit firms, and investors involved in loans and asset-backed securities.





– Offering expert-driven valuations for banks, private credit firms, and investors involved in loans and asset-backed securities. Estate Planning & Taxes – Assisting in estate tax planning, succession strategies, and wealth transfers with rigorous asset valuations.





– Assisting in estate tax planning, succession strategies, and wealth transfers with rigorous asset valuations. Fairness Opinions – Delivering independent fairness opinions to support business transactions and corporate governance.





– Delivering independent fairness opinions to support business transactions and corporate governance. Contract Negotiations – Providing fair and detailed valuations for contracts related to joint ventures, employment agreements, and artist/songwriter rights when negotiating advances with labels and publishers.





– Providing fair and detailed valuations for contracts related to joint ventures, employment agreements, and artist/songwriter rights when negotiating advances with labels and publishers. Transaction Support – Aiding with mergers, acquisitions, private equity investments, divestitures, and financial structuring.





– Aiding with mergers, acquisitions, private equity investments, divestitures, and financial structuring. Litigation Assistance – Supplying expert valuation reports and testimony for court cases, arbitration, and settlement discussions.

True Industry Expertise

Led by Sachin Saggar and backed by Shot Tower Capital, RedBrick Advisors brings decades of hands-on experience in media and entertainment finance. Our team specializes in valuing:

Music copyright and rights to royalty income, including for recorded music, music publishing as well as artist, songwriter, and neighboring rights (NR) .





. Label and publishing operations, including A&R (Artist & Repertoire) .





. Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreements.





agreements. Film royalties, residuals, and live productions such as plays and musicals .





. The financial value of record, publishing, production and other contracts governing royalty payments and advances.

A Commitment to Quality and Precision

RedBrick Advisors takes a customized approach to valuation by integrating industry-specific data, historical market trends, and detailed financial analysis. Our goal is to provide private equity firms, banks, music companies, and institutional investors with valuation assessments that are both reliable and actionable.

RedBrick Advisors is Now Open for Business

Launching officially on February 18, 2025, RedBrick Advisors and Shot Tower Capital welcome potential clients and partners to explore how our services can support their financial and strategic goals.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact:

Sachin Saggar

Sachin@redbrick-advisors.com

https://redbrick-advisors.com/

David Dunn

David@shotcap.com

Robert Law

Rob@shotcap.com

Sachin Saggar is a Chartered Accountant who began his career with the financial modelling team of KPMG. Prior to Co-Founding RedBrick Advisors LLC, he was the lead research analyst at Stifel Nicolaus Europe covering asset back securitizations and music royalties, including Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. and Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. Mr. Saggar has extensive experience valuing corporate entities and multiple asset classes including intellectual property assets. Mr. Saggar holds a BSc in Mathematics and Physics from University College London.

About Shot Tower Capital

Shot Tower Capital is a leading investment banking and advisory firm specializing in media and entertainment transactions. With extensive experience in music, film, and intellectual property-based assets, Shot Tower Capital has played a key role in some of the industry's most significant financial transactions. The launch of RedBrick Advisors reinforces its dedication to providing innovative financial solutions for the entertainment sector.

Media Contact:

Stacey Konradi

410-376-7905