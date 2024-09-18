Shop Smart and Feel Confident - Study Shows Fashion Consumers in the U.K. Prioritise Affordability, Quality, and Unique Style

New data analyses the daily consumption habits of fashion shoppers

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion doesn't need to come with a high price tag to offer long lasting value, according to recent research conducted on behalf of global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN by The Harris Poll. The research, which asked more than 1,000 U.K. adults ages 18 and older about their fashion consumption habits, reveals that a strong majority (90%) do not equate low priced fashion items with being of low value, while half of all shoppers say they wouldn't be able to afford a fashionable wardrobe without lower-cost brands like SHEIN.

Looking at when U.K. consumers are selecting a fashion brand, having a wide range of styles and options to choose from (48%) ranks as one of the most important considerations behind price (76%) and quality (75%). When it comes to younger shoppers, particularly those aged 18-34, standing out in unique clothing is more important (74%), with this age group favouring uniqueness over keeping up with trends (58%). This preference is echoed among SHEIN customers (70% of customers vs. 56% of non-customers).

When U.K. consumers find clothing that perfectly matches their style, 82% say they won't need to buy as much clothing overall, with both SHEIN customers (83%) and non-customers (82%) responding similarly. Notably, clothing items get worn more often when consumers feel they are unique and different from other items in their wardrobe, especially for SHEIN customers (82% vs. 67% for non-customers).

Looking specifically at consumption habits of SHEIN customers, 71% say they wear their SHEIN clothing as much or more often than other lower-cost fashion clothing and 66% say they wear their SHEIN clothes as much or more than their higher-priced fashion clothing. Also, shoppers are mindful when it comes time to get rid of clothing - 88% of U.K. adults avoid throwing clothes in the bin and 83% try to find ways to repurpose or recycle clothing, with SHEIN customers responding similarly as non-SHEIN customers.

"Following the latest fashion trends has always come at a steep cost," said Shihong Liu, senior marketing director - U.K. at SHEIN. "Through SHEIN's on demand business model, we've been able to overcome this challenge. By only producing the products customers want, we're able to reduce waste while offering a desired variety of styles and products whilst keeping costs low."

Note: The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of SHEIN from Aug. 22-27, 2024, among 1,016 U.K. adults aged 18 and older, of whom 305 are SHEIN customers. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For these studies, the total sample data is accurate to within + 3.2 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

