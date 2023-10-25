Shoe Carnival Achieves Higher Conversion Rate and Delivers Lightning-Fast Campaigns with Amplience and Algolia

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the AI Content company, today announced that Shoe Carnival, one of America's largest family footwear retailers, has increased conversions and revenue, enhanced campaign efficiency, improved customer experience, and bolstered team productivity with Amplience and Algolia. To underpin its digital growth, Shoe Carnival is using Amplience's full-stack Commerce Experience Platform, which brings together an API-first, integrated content management system (CMS) and digital asset management (DAM) with automated media and experience delivery services.

Shoe Carnival offers its customers daily promotions and hundreds of new product drops every month. As such, the company needed agility to be able to deliver fast, responsive content at scale, as that was critical to the success of Shoe Carnival's digital customer experience. Using an outdated content management system and eCommerce solution meant that long lead times made it difficult to be reactive to business requirements and market changes – a massive problem in the world of fast-moving retail.

Through its partnership with Amplience and Algolia, Shoe Carnival can now operate at scale, respond quickly and stay ahead of the competition. Specific benefits achieved include:

An improved customer experience and increase in revenue

An increase of 6% in landing page conversions

Campaigns are now created and executed in a fraction of the time by the merchandising team

Last-minute campaigns can be launched almost instantly, across all channels

Team productivity has doubled

Content or navigation changes on the site can be addressed by the merchandising team directly, eliminating the need for developer time

Twice as many content and search rule changes can be made in half the time it took previously

"Partnering with Amplience has transformed our online experience by empowering users with the tools necessary to make impactful changes, that drive real results, in real-time," said Courtney Grisham, Director, eCommerce, Shoe Carnival. "In order to match our customers' expectations, we need to make changes fast, and Amplience gives us the power to do just that."

With Amplience's Commerce Experience Platform, the Shoe Carnival team can now schedule, preview and publish immediately to all their channels, allowing them to launch last-minute campaigns and make changes instantly. Increased reactivity has helped the teams to improve the customer experience and increase conversion rates and revenue. The merchandising team is able to create and execute new site experiences in real-time. And campaigns are now much faster, reducing time-to-market and doubling the team's efficiency.

Where Shoe Carnival's previous CMS was clunky and unorganized, the team stores over one million assets in Amplience's Content Hub, which allows them to search and locate the asset they need almost instantly. For search capabilities, Shoe Carnival uses Amplience partner Algolia, leveraging their AI Search & Discovery platform to eliminate all the manual work that goes into re-ranking, returning tailored search results to customers with natural language processing and using automation to simplify workflows.

"With retail moving faster than ever, it was essential for Shoe Carnival to execute their content and campaigns quickly, and to set new promotions live daily," said Rob Walter, Chief Revenue Officer at Amplience. "Amplience's Commerce Experience Platform and Algolia's Search & Discovery Platform has facilitated speed and agility in internal workflows, removing the need for developer input and allowing merchandising and marketing teams to be reactive to business changes and customer demands. We look forward to continuing to support Shoe Carnival's needs into the future!"

Shoe Carnival is growing quickly and is planning a technological and creative redesign later this year to support an improved customer experience. They plan to more widely adopt and implement Amplience and Algolia solutions across the business, looking to the next phases of all their platforms to achieve the fastest load times as one of the primary ROIs. The team will be embracing AI and customer-centric personalization to empower employees to improve the shopping experience for their customers.

For more information on Amplience's work with Shoe Carnival, visit https://amplience.com/case-studies/shoe-carnival/.

About Amplience

Amplience, the AI Content company, brings together data, performance insights, and generative AI that helps merchants and developers deliver persuasive content for every shopping context that fuels truly personalized, connected experiences. More than 400 of the world's leading brands use Amplience including Crate & Barrel, Ulta Beauty, Coach, OTTO Group, GAP, Currys, and The Very Group. Amplience is backed by investors Farview Equity Partners, Sixth Street and Octopus Ventures. For more information on Amplience's vision for AI-based content, and its platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com .

About Algolia

Algolia is the world's only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Algolia's proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia powers 1.75 trillion search requests a year or more than 30 billion a week enabling more than 17,000 customers in 150+ countries to build blazing-fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors using any web, mobile or voice device – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale.

SOURCE Amplience