Shikun & Binui Reports Strong First Quarter With Improvement Across all Operational Parameters

Shikun & Binui Ltd.

30 May, 2019, 10:35 BST

An increase of 10% in revenues to NIS 1.5 billion

A jump in net profit to NIS 519 million

Improving gross margin: 15.9% in the quarter, compared with 11.5% in Q1 last year

A strong operating cash flow of NIS 270 million

The Board of Directors decided on the distribution of a dividend of NIS 60 million

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2019.

Tamir Cohen, Chairman of Shikun & Binui: "Shikun & Binui over the years has made ADO a leading company in the real estate market in Berlin, and has managed to realize its successful holdings and generate huge profits. These profits are now invested in new growth engines, of which their initial fruits are already visible in the Company's operations, and will continue to grow in the quarters and years ahead."

Moshe Lahmani, outgoing CEO of Shikun & Binui: "The impressive profit Shikun & Binui presents in the first quarter of 2019 is a continuation of the Company's financial strength over time, which will continue to accompany it for the years ahead."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

  • Revenues for the quarter totaled NIS 1.5 billion, an increase of 9.7% compared with the corresponding quarter last year. The increase is mainly due to real estate activity in Eastern Europe and Solel Boneh's activity in Israel.
  • The gross margin is 15.9%, compared with 11.5% in the corresponding period last year. Gross profit for the period amounted to NIS 236 million, compared to NIS 156 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement in the gross profit and margin was mainly due to the improvement in activity in a number of projects in Africa, alongside strong results in real estate activity in Eastern Europe.
  • Net profit totaled NIS 520 million, compared with NIS 27 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter totaled NIS 270 million, compared with a negative cash flow of NIS 670 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The strong cash flow was mainly due to an increase in collections at Solel Boneh

CONSTRUCTION

Solel Boneh: Significant volume of new projects won since the beginning of the year, alongside an increase in the scope of execution

  • Total wins of new projects from the beginning of the year until the report date, amounted to approximately NIS 1.8 billion, including winning a project for the construction of Highway 60 interchange (at NIS 520 million), establishment of a campus in Jerusalem (at NIS 700 million), and more.
  • There was an increase in the scope of execution in the Tel Aviv light rail project, mainly at the stations: Abba Hillel, King Shaul and Arlosoroff.

SBI - International Building and Infrastructure Contracting Activities (excluding the US): significant improvement in profitability

  • A significant improvement in the gross margin, which reached 18.7% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 4% in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement in profitability was mainly due to the projects in Nigeria, the reaching of an agreement with the buyer of the project in Kenya, and the project for the construction of the airport in Uganda.
  • The toll road project in Colombia: Due to the delays in the agreement, the financing provider to the project decided to stop the continuation of the debt transfer until Sections 1, 2 and 3 were handed over, and reached an agreement regarding the continuation of work in sections 4 and 5 (in which the work was suspended due to a force majeure). The financing providers to the project are in discussions to accept a waiver and an arrangement for the continued financing, and in view of the above, an appropriate provision was included in the financial statements.

US Building and Infrastructure Contracting Activities: Continued expansion of operations and implementation of the expansion strategy in the US

  • Completion of the acquisition of Infrastructure and Construction Contracting in the United States - as part of the Company's strategy to expand its operations in the United States. The company engages in the field of civil infrastructure contracting, with an emphasis on bridges, transportation infrastructure and ongoing work.
  • A delay in the construction of toll roads in Texas led to a decrease in revenues for the quarter compared to the corresponding quarter, last year.

Development of the Backlog amounting to NIS 13 billion as of March 31, 2019* (in NIS millions)

*The backlog as of March 31, 2019 does not include additional construction projects which total NIS 1 billion that the Company won, up to or after the reporting date. These include the Bezalel campus in the amount of NIS 330 million, the S1 infrastructure project totaling NIS 220 million, The Rosemary interchange, Highway 60, totaling NIS 150 million, etc., and excluding the execution of those projects carried out during the period up to the date of this report. In addition, the relative decrease in the orders backlog from December 31, 2017 onwards is attributed, among other things, to the effects of the early adoption of IFRS 15.

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

In the first quarter of 2019, sales of apartments totaled approximately 786 housing units (in 100% terms) in the amount of approximately NIS 919 million, of which 591 residential units were in Israel and 195 residential units were in Europe.

Additional data regarding the Company's sale of apartments (signed contracts) during the first quarter of 2019:

Apartment Units Under Company Management Including Partner Share

Consolidated Companies

Companies Under Joint Control

 

Israel


Sales

(NIS millions)

809

766

-

Number of apartment sale contracts signed

591

578

-

Average price of apartments sold

(NIS thousands)

1,369

1,325

-

 

Europe


Sales

(NIS millions)

110

71

14

Number of apartment sale contracts signed

195

144

14

Average price of apartments sold

(NIS thousands)

565

496

1,022

Data regarding delivery of apartments to customers during the first quarter of 2019:

Consolidated Projects

Projects Under Joint Control

Europe

Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions)

121

1

Number of units delivered

235

1

Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands)

516

1,866

Real Estate Initiatives in Israel: Significant Increase in the Number of Transactions Signed During the First Quarter in the Or Yam project

  • During the first quarter, deals were signed for the sale of 578 residential units totaling NIS 766 million, following the success of the Or Yam project.

RED: Real Estate Activities Internationally: Significant increase in revenues and profit following the occupancy of 265 housing units in the quarter

  • Revenues for the first quarter totaled NIS 145 million, an increase of NIS 127 million compared to the corresponding quarter, as a result of the occupancy of 265 apartments, mainly in Warsaw (120 units), Belgrade (84 units), Prague and Bucharest (61 units).
  • Gross profit for the quarter amounted to NIS 35 million compared to NIS 3 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

PROJECTS & IGAs (INCOME GENERATING ASSETS)

Successful Realization of most of the Group's shares in ADO

The Company completed four transactions for the sale of 30% of ADO Group, for a total consideration of NIS 720 million. As a result, it recorded a pre-tax profit of NIS 476 million, as well as a revaluation of the balance of the investment in ADO Group (7.5%) of NIS 109 million.

In April, all the approvals required to operate the Ashalim project were received

The project is for 121 megawatts, for an operating period ending in 2043.

Road 6 Operating Company Transaction

Subsequent to the date of the current report, it is reported that Keystone REIT (Ltd.) entered into an agreement with regard to the purchase of the operating company (Derech Eretz) from third parties, with part of the holdings being transferred to the Company.

Insofar as the transactions and agreements are executed, the Company is expected to gain control of the operating companies and record an estimated profit of NIS 100 million as a result of revaluation of the investment.

Continued Implementation of steps to reduce leverage

The Company's financial debt as of March 31, 2019 was NIS 8,125 million, compared with a financial debt of NIS 8,410 million as of December 31, 2018. In addition, after the balance sheet date, the Company repaid a further NIS 260 million of debt.

The net financial debt excluding non-recourse debt and excluding liabilities in respect of leasing amounted to NIS 3,164 million at the end of the quarter, compared with NIS 3,980 million at the end of 2018.

On May 26, 2019, following the approval of the remuneration committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, the General Meeting approved the Company's engagement with regard to the terms of service and employment of Mr. Lapidot as CEO of the Company.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Tamir Cohen, Chairman of Shikun & Binui: "In the first quarter of 2019, the Group presented an improvement in all operational parameters. Our improvement resulted from increased activity in a variety of projects and improved profitability, but also from the significant deal for the sale of most of the Group's holdings in ADO. Over the years, Shikun & Binui has made ADO a leader in the real estate market in Berlin, and has managed to realize its successful holdings and generate a large profit. These profits are now invested in new growth engines, of which their initial fruits are already visible in the Company's operations, and will continue to grow in the quarters and years ahead. We continue to move forward in Africa, continue to expand in North America, and we will take this momentum to other areas of our activity."

Moshe Lahmani, outgoing CEO of Shikun & Binui: "The impressive profit which Shikun & Binui presents in the first quarter of 2019 is a continuation of the Company's long-term financial strength, which will continue to accompany it in the years ahead. The good results of the past year enable us to meet the challenges of the future, ready and firm. The various business units presented excellent results on all levels of activity. Our financial strength is a product of being conservative in the realizing assets and in the financial management of the Group. I leave behind a strong and quality organization with excellent employees and managers, and feel proud to leave against a background of such impressive results."

INVESTORS CONFERENCE CALL

Shikun & Binui will host a conference call on May 30, 2019 starting at 9am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Management will also be available to answer investor's questions, after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers:

US:                              1-888-668-9141
UK:                              0-800-917-5108
Israel:                           03-918-0610
International:                +972-3-918-0610

At: 9am Eastern Time, 6am Pacific Time, 2pm UK Time, 4pm Israel Time

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on the company's website at http://en.shikunbinui.co.il/ beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT THE SHIKUN & BINUI GROUP

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This summary announcement was prepared solely for the convenience of the reader and does not replace Shikun & Binui Ltd.'s (hereafter – "the Company") full report. The information contained in this announcement is, by its nature, incomplete. All of its contents are provided as a supplement to the Company's report, and are subject to the declarations therein stated. This announcement includes forecasts, assessments, estimates and other information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries, or to other parties or to future events and matters, the extent of whose realization is not certain and is not under the sole control of the Company (forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law-1968). The key facts and data serving as the basis for this information are facts and data, among others, related to the current status of the Company and its businesses, facts and data relating to the current status of the operating segments in which the Company engages in its areas of operation, and other macroeconomic facts and data known to the Company on the preparation date of this presentation.

It is understood that forward-looking information does not constitute a fact and is based solely on subjective assessments. Forward-looking information is uncertain and for the most part, is not under the Company's control. The realization or non-realization of the forward-looking information will be influenced, among others, by the risk factors that characterize the Company's operations, as well as developments in the general environment and external factors that impact the Company's operations. The Company's future results and achievements could differ significantly from those presented in this presentation. The Company is not obligated to update or modify the said forecast or assessment, and is not obligated to update this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase the Company's securities or an invitation to receive such offers.  An investment in securities in general, and in the Company in particular, carries risk. One must take into account that past data do not necessarily indicate future performance.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position as at















Mar-31

Mar-31

Dec-31


2019

2018

2018


(Unaudited)

(Audited)


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands





Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

2,929,252

1,635,240

2,491,867

Bank deposits

680,429

547,568

781,879

Short-term loans and investments

149,895

73,193

129,150

Short-term loans to investee companies

13,340

4,959

25,001

Trade receivables – accrued income

2,756,319

2,759,388

2,830,251

Inventory of buildings held for sale

1,510,685

1,541,471

1,587,147

Receivables and debit balances

473,825

489,128

497,394

Other investments, including derivatives

617,204

322,507

376,642

Current tax assets

45,160

22,571

39,287

Inventory

155,681

196,427

160,518

Assets classified as held for sale

384,389

654,472

716,062

Total current assets

9,716,179

8,246,924

9,635,198





Receivables and contract assets



 in respect of concession arrangements

1,155,885

657,291

1,065,753

Non-current inventory of land (freehold)

978,715

807,212

938,127

Non-current inventory of land (leasehold)

696,807

664,846

705,172

Investment property, net

926,985

865,211

862,282

Land rights

13,423

13,248

13,422

Receivables, loans and deposits

207,542

507,036

211,766

Investments in equity-accounted investees

437,381

634,538

403,773

Loans to investee companies

1,148,927

501,524

1,099,937

Deferred tax assets

156,859

202,716

299,144

Property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets, net

1,343,512

942,471

1,076,317

Intangible assets, net

372,464

292,392

364,911

Total non-current assets

7,438,500

6,088,485

7,040,604





Total assets

17,154,679

14,335,409

16,675,802





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position as at (cont'd)
























Mar-31

Mar-31

Dec-31


2019

2018

2018


(Unaudited)

(Audited)


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Liabilities



Short-term credit from banks and others

1,367,280

1,164,185

1,529,542

Subcontractors and trade payables

1,604,975

1,331,316

1,657,591

Short-term employee benefits

173,736

138,608

160,792

Payables and credit balances including derivatives

618,176

555,752

638,652

Current tax liabilities

97,047

104,330

84,623

Provisions

163,906

259,963

172,364

Payables - customer work orders

1,426,460

1,471,982

1,483,675

Advances received from customers

495,048

408,484

323,684

Liabilities classified as held for sale

362,173

381,290

360,954

Total current liabilities

6,308,801

5,815,910

6,411,877





Liabilities to banks and others

3,356,830

2,629,407

3,200,074

Debentures

3,676,838

3,434,637

3,680,283

Employee benefits

44,554

50,907

46,130

Deferred tax liabilities

114,668

115,939

119,665

Provisions

241,172

104,003

260,418

Excess of accumulated losses over cost of investment



 and deferred credit balance in investee companies

125,721

54,704

97,408

Total non-current liabilities

7,559,783

6,389,597

7,403,978





Total liabilities

13,868,584

12,205,507

13,815,855





Equity



Total equity attributable to owners



 of the Company

2,951,978

1,861,274

2,531,765

Non-controlling interests

334,117

268,628

328,182

Total equity

3,286,095

2,129,902

2,859,947















Total liabilities and equity 

17,154,679

14,335,409

16,675,802








Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income



















For the


For the three-month period ended

year ended


Mar-31

Mar-31

Dec-31


2019

2018

2018


(Unaudited)

(Audited)


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands






Revenues from work performed and sales

1,487,120

1,355,418

6,331,518






Cost of work performed and sales

(1,251,122)

(1,199,428)

(5,371,928)






Gross profit

235,998

155,990

959,590






Gain (loss) on sale of investment property

(310)

2,971

125,949

Selling and marketing expenses

(12,526)

(10,204)

(40,089)

Administrative and general expenses

(92,391)

(97,583)

(415,472)

Share of profits (losses) of equity accounted




 investees (net of tax)

(36,878)

(976)

19,141

Other operating income

614,331

6,484

389,504

Other operating expenses

(4,772)

(11,462)

(135,578)






Operating profit

703,452

45,220

903,045






Financing income

123,886

100,609

261,136

Financing expenses

(124,720)

(94,480)

(530,652)






Net financing expenses

(834)

6,129

(269,516)






Profit before taxes on income

702,618

51,349

633,529

Taxes on income

(183,882)

(24,117)

(74,233)






Profit for the period

518,736

27,232

559,296






Attributable to:




Owners of the Company

508,700

17,099

494,995

Non-controlling interests

10,036

10,133

64,301








518,736

27,232

559,296






Basic earnings per share (inNIS)

1.27

0.04

1.24






Diluted earnings per share (inNIS)

1.27

0.04

1.22






Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)





















For the


For the three-month period ended

year ended


Mar-31

Mar-31

Dec-31


2019

2018

2018


(Unaudited)

(Audited)


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands





Profit for the period

518,736

27,232

559,296





Other comprehensive income (loss)








Other comprehensive income (loss) items that



 after initial recognition in comprehensive



 income were or will be transferred to



 profit or loss








Foreign currency translation differences



 for foreign operations

(107,330)

63,607

227,416





Effective portion of change in



 fair value of hedge of foreign operation

5,240

(1,880)

(11,240)





Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value



through other comprehensive income, net of tax

18,885

(17,721)

13,398





Effective portion of change in



 fair value of cash flow hedge

14,496

9,511

17,447





Other comprehensive loss  items that will 



 not be transferred to profit loss








Re-measurement of defined benefit plan, net of tax

-

-

141





Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(68,709)

53,517

247,162





Total comprehensive income for the period

450,027

80,749

806,458





Total comprehensive income attributable to:








Owners of the Company

439,507

70,652

736,807





Non-controlling interests

10,520

10,097

69,651





Total comprehensive income for the period

450,027

80,749

806,458

Operating Segments






















For the three month period ended March 31, 2019 (unaudited)


Infrastructures 









and








Infrastructures 

construction

Infrastructures 







and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

USA)

(USA)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated


NIS thousands











Total external revenues

659,724

321,884

78,702

244,998

145,085

13,968

72,022

12,005

(61,268)

1,487,120

Inter-segment revenues

97,687

-

-

19

-

-

-

-

(97,706)

-











Total revenues

757,411

321,884

78,702

245,017

145,085

13,968

72,022

12,005

(158,974)

1,487,120











Segment profit (loss) before









 income tax

22,874

59,640

(32,861)

46,248

26,239

37,204

15,077

579,756

(51,559)

702,618
























For the three month period ended March 31, 2018 (unaudited)


Infrastructures 









and








Infrastructures 

construction

Infrastructures 







and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

USA)

(USA)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated


NIS thousands











Total external revenues

666,513

322,158

106,343

273,998

18,276

10,764

60,465

9,261

(112,360)

1,355,418

Inter-segment revenues

72,510

-

-

19

-

-

-

-

(72,529)

-











Total revenues

739,023

322,158

106,343

274,017

18,276

10,764

60,465

9,261

(184,889)

1,355,418











Segment profit (loss) before









 income tax

28,497

11,807

14,793

59,796

(9,155)

23,666

(10,850)

(7,764)

(59,441)

51,349

Operating Segments(cont'd)












































For the year ended December 31, 2018 (audited) 


Infrastructures 









and








Infrastructures 

construction

Infrastructures 







and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

USA) (*)

(USA) (*)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated


NIS thousands











Total external revenues

1,355,063

2,850,687

485,278

987,301

499,354

55,910

503,563

45,184

(450,822)

6,331,518

Inter-segment revenues

-

433,445

-

76

-

-

-

-

(433,521)

-











Total revenues

1,355,063

3,284,132

485,278

987,377

499,354

55,910

503,563

45,184

(884,343)

6,331,518











Segment profit (loss) before  









 income tax

(41,379)

87,165

15,252

315,133

88,431

380,333

40,061

(30,711)

(220,756)

633,529











Contacts

Shikun & Binui
Inbal Uliansky
+972(3)630-1058
inbal_u@shikunbinui.com  

External Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
GK Investor Relations
+1-617-418-3096
shikunbinuni@gkir.com

SOURCE Shikun & Binui Ltd.

