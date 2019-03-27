Shikun & Binui Ends 2018 With a Marked Improvement in Profitability Metrics

Increase of 87% in net profit to NIS 559 million

Improvement in gross profit to NIS 960 million (15.2% of revenues)

Increase of 58% in operating profit to NIS 903 million (14.3% of revenues)

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, ended December 31, 2018.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF 2018

Total revenues of NIS 6.3 billion , a decrease of 1.6% compared to those of 2017. The decrease is due, amongst others, to a decrease in the execution compared with the previous year at Solel Boneh Israel, mainly due to the approaching completion of the Ashalim project. There was also a decline in the real estate development sector in Israel due to a decrease in revenue from the sale of apartments and land.

of , a decrease of 1.6% compared to those of 2017. The decrease is due, amongst others, to a decrease in the execution compared with the previous year at Solel Boneh Israel, mainly due to the approaching completion of the Ashalim project. There was also a decline in the real estate development sector in due to a decrease in revenue from the sale of apartments and land. Gross profit margin was 15% compared to 13% in the same period last year. Gross profit for the period amounted to NIS 960 million , compared with NIS 851 million in 2017.

margin was 15% compared to 13% in the same period last year. Gross profit for the period amounted to , compared with in 2017. Net profit totaled NIS 559 million , compared with NIS 298 million in 2017. The increase was mainly due to a capital gain after tax of NIS 277 million from the sale of the Portfolio of assets (45% of the holdings in Carmelton Project and 40% of the holdings in the Northern Roads Project). It is noted that SBI was impacted by a number of events of a one-time nature, which brought the subsidiary to a loss of US$ 37 million .

totaled , compared with in 2017. The increase was mainly due to a capital gain after tax of from the sale of the Portfolio of assets (45% of the holdings in Carmelton Project and 40% of the holdings in the Northern Roads Project). It is noted that SBI was impacted by a number of events of a one-time nature, which brought the subsidiary to a loss of . Cash flow from operations, excluding investments in land amounted to NIS 84 million , and the cash flow from operating activities without neutralizing land investments was NIS 345 million .

1. CONSTRUCTION

Solel Boneh: continued significant execution and expansion of contractor offerings

The scope of execution during 2018 was NIS 3.3 billion .

. The scope of project wins was approximately NIS 3 billion in 2018 , including the Tikshoov Project, the Spiral Tower, the Waste Recycling Project, Project BIG Yehud and more.

, including the Tikshoov Project, the Spiral Tower, the Waste Recycling Project, Project BIG Yehud and more. Completion of the acquisition of Menorah Izu Aharon Group and implementation of the assimilation process: a privately-held company engaged in the construction, establishment and maintenance of lighting systems, railway barriers, traffic lights at junctions, electricity and other. The company has 235 employees. The acquisition is in accordance with Shikun & Binui's strategy to expand its construction offerings and is expected to be complementary and synergistic to its other activities.

International Building and Infrastructure Contracting Activities (excluding the US): the receipt of new projects led to an improvement in revenues in the fourth quarter

The scope of execution in 2018 was NIS 1.4 billion .

New projects received in 2018: o The expansion of the Road Projects in Nigeria , totaling US$ 326 million ;o The construction of a 2.45 km bridge in Nigeria over the Medinawia River for US$ 150 million ;o Paving a road in Ethiopia for US$ 120 million ;o The receipt of a US$ 104 million highway project in Guatemala ;o The construction of a road in Kenya for US$ 30 million ;

o The expansion of the Road Projects in , totaling ;o The construction of a 2.45 km bridge in over the for ;o Paving a road in for ;o The receipt of a highway project in ;o The construction of a road in for ; Segment 1 of the Colombia Toll Roads Project was transferred to the customer and the period of operation as stipulated in the Concession Agreement began; The works in sections 2 and 3 are expected to be delayed beyond the determined remedy period. Regarding Segments 4 and 5, a force majeure agreement was signed with the customer, which may result in significant changes to the scope of the project due to the discovery of water springs along the original route. As a result of the delays, the project's financers have decided to stop the continued further draw-down of funds until a new plan has been approved to move the construction work forward. In 2017, a provision for an expected loss of US$ 5 million was included in respect of the project. In 2018, an additional provision of US$ 20.5 million was recorded and a provision for impairment was recorded.

was transferred to the customer and the period of operation as stipulated in the Concession Agreement began; The works in sections 2 and 3 are expected to be delayed beyond the determined remedy period. Regarding Segments 4 and 5, a agreement was signed with the customer, which may result in significant changes to the scope of the project due to the discovery of water springs along the original route. As a result of the delays, the project's financers have decided to stop the continued further draw-down of funds until a new plan has been approved to move the construction work forward. In 2017, a provision for an expected loss of was included in respect of the project. In 2018, an additional provision of was recorded and a provision for impairment was recorded. On November 20, 2018 , the Company's Board of Directors resolved to discontinue its examination of its indirect holdings in SBI International Holdings AG.

, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to discontinue its examination of its indirect holdings in SBI International Holdings AG. The Company decided to translate its financial results based on the NAFEX exchange rate beginning in the second quarter of 2018. This is in light of Nigeria's announcement that it will cease publishing the NIFEX exchange rate beginning in January 2019 . In addition, the gap between the NIFEX and NAFEX exchange rates has narrowed, and there has been a reduction in the flow of foreign currency into the Nigerian Central Bank. As a result, the Company recorded a US$ 5 million loss related to exchange rate fluctuations.

US Building and Infrastructure Contracting Activities: Progress in project execution led to an increase in revenues

The total execution in 2018 amounted to NIS 485 million , an increase of 140 million over the same period as last year, as a result of progress in the Texas Toll Road project.

, an increase of 140 million over the same period as last year, as a result of progress in the Texas Toll Road project. An agreement to acquire an infrastructure and construction contracting company in the United States – this is part of the Company's strategy to expand its operations in the United States . The target company engages in the field of civil infrastructure contracting, with an emphasis on bridges, transportation infrastructure and ongoing work. The transaction completion is subject to certain precedent conditions.

Development of the Backlog* (in NIS millions)

*The backlog as of December 31, 2018 does not include additional construction projects which total NIS 1.3 billion that the Company won, up to or after the reporting date. These include an USD 120 million in Roads Project in Ethiopia, two segments of the Southern Michshal Project amounting to NIS 300 million, the Spiral Tower in the amount of NIS 163 million, Halumot Ohr Project amounting to NIS 160 million, Project BIG in Yehud amounting to NIS 133 million, etc., excluding the execution of those projects carried out during the period. The decline in the backlog as compared with its level at December 31, 2017, was due partially from the effect of the early adoption of the IFRS 15 reporting standard.

2. RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

Apartment Sales

During 2018, the Company sold 1,325 apartments (at 100% share) totaling ~NIS 1,290 million , including 386 units in Israel and 939 units in Europe .

Additional data regarding the Company's sale of apartments (signed contracts) during 2018 :



Apartment Units Under

Company Management

Including Partner Share Consolidated

Companies Companies

Under Joint

Control Israel





Sales (NIS millions) 674 562 - Number of apartment sale contracts signed 386 321 - Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands) 1,745 1,751 - Europe





Sales (NIS millions) 616 414 57 Number of apartment sale contracts signed 939 692 60 Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands) 656 599 949

Data regarding delivery of apartments to customers during 2018:



Consolidated

Projects Projects Under

Joint Control Europe



Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions) 329 29 Number of units delivered 688 39 Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands) 477 723

Real Estate Activities Internationally: a significant increase in revenues following the occupancy of projects in Warsaw , Belgrade , Prague and Bucharest following the continued initiation of projects such as: o Occupancy of the G-85 project in Warsaw - the occupancy of 473 housing units and the sale of 97 housing units (at 100% share).o The launch of the Wellport project in Belgrade , Serbia - with a total of 570 housing units (at 100% share), out of which 95 are in execution (phase 1)o Launch of the RPM project in Prague, Czech Republic - totaling 790 housing units (at 100% share) of which 240 are in execution (phase 1)

o - the occupancy of 473 housing units and the sale of 97 housing units (at 100% share).o - with a total of 570 housing units (at 100% share), out of which 95 are in execution (phase 1)o - totaling 790 housing units (at 100% share) of which 240 are in execution (phase 1) In Israel , significant progress in the municipality planning phase of projects - the filing of the Central Bus Station plan, the approval of the local committee for the Ramat Efal program, the approval of the Bikel program in Ra'anana, Bikur Holim in Jerusalem and the Park neighborhood in Be'er Sheva.o Realization of the company's share in the IKEA store at a profit of NIS 97 million (before tax);o A significant increase in the city urban renewal stock of apartments o Massive acquisition of future lands in the northern Sharon region (Hadera, Kfar Yona, Or Akiva and more)o The opening of the expansion at the Ir Yamim mall and its refinancing of NIS 140 million o A transaction to the security forces membership club, Chever , for the sale of over 500 residential units in Or Yam

significant progress in the municipality planning phase of projects - the filing of the Central Bus Station plan, the approval of the local committee for the Ramat Efal program, the approval of the Bikel program in Ra'anana, Bikur Holim in and the Park neighborhood in Be'er Sheva.o Realization of the company's share in the IKEA store at a profit of (before tax);o A significant increase in the stock of apartments o Massive acquisition of future lands in the northern Sharon region (Hadera, Kfar Yona, Or Akiva and more)o The opening of the expansion at the Ir Yamim mall and its refinancing of o A transaction to the security forces membership club, , for the sale of over 500 residential units in Or Yam Implementation of the IFRS Standard: According to the IFRS Standard, the Company reports its revenues from apartment sales in Israel over time according to the progress made in the each project's building and sales processes. The policy for revenue recognition from apartment sales in other countries remains unchanged with respect to the previous policy.

3. PROJECTS & IGAs (INCOME GENERATING ASSETS)

The Company continues to implement the strategy of increasing value and freeing up cash flow for new projects:

The company has completed the sale of the Portfolio (45% of its rights in the Carmel Tunnels project and 40% of its rights in the Northern Roads project) . The sale generated a profit of NIS 277 million and cash flow of NIS 580 million .

. The sale generated a profit of and cash flow of . Management is in the process for the sales of rights in the Generi 2 Government Campus project. If and when the sale is completed, the company expects to recognize NIS 25 -30 million in profit and NIS 70 million in cash flow.

If and when the sale is completed, the company expects to recognize -30 million in profit and in cash flow. Completed the sale of the rights in an IKEA store - the company recorded pre-tax profit of NIS 97 million .

- the company recorded pre-tax profit of . Subsequent to the date of this report, agreements were signed between the ADO Group shareholders - four transactions for the sale of ADO Group were completed after the date of the report by the Company, such that in total, the Company sold 30% of the issued and paid-up capital of ADO Group, for a total of NIS 720 million . The Company will record in its financial statements for the first quarter of 2019, a pre-tax profit of NIS 480 million .

- four transactions for the sale of ADO Group were completed after the date of the report by the Company, such that in total, the Company sold 30% of the issued and paid-up capital of ADO Group, for a total of . The Company will record in its financial statements for the first quarter of 2019, a pre-tax profit of . Following completion of the above transactions, the Company holds 7.5% of the issued and paid-up capital of ADO. These shares are subject to a call option whereby the holder of the option is entitled to purchase the aforementioned shares at a price of NIS 88 per share up until March 10, 2020 . These shares (7.5%) are also subject to a right of refusal.

The Company announced the win of a number of new significant projects:

Won a tender for an urban waste sorting and treatment plant: In April 2018 , Israel's Tendering Committee awarded Shikun & Binui and G.E.S. (as equal partners) a project to plan, finance, construct and operate an urban waste sorting and treatment plant. The project costs during the construction phase are projected to total NIS 750 million . Solel Boneh holds 50% of the rights of the Construction Contractor and will build the project together with G.E.S. Launch of construction is contingent upon the completion of Financial Closing. The length of the concession period is 29.5 years.

In , Tendering Committee awarded Shikun & Binui and G.E.S. (as equal partners) a project to plan, finance, construct and operate an urban waste sorting and treatment plant. The project costs during the construction phase are projected to total . Solel Boneh holds 50% of the rights of the Construction Contractor and will build the project together with G.E.S. Launch of construction is contingent upon the completion of Financial Closing. The length of the concession period is 29.5 years. Won a Concessions tender for a ICT center campus in Be'er Sheva: In June 2018 , the Tendering Committee of the State of Israel announced that with regard to its tender to plan, finance, construct, operate and maintain a 170,000 m 2 ICT (information and communications technology) campus in Be'er Sheva under a 25-year framework, it had selected a project company established in equal partnership by the Company and Africa Israel Properties Ltd. as the preferred candidate as part of the defined process in the Concessions agreement. The final approval is conditional upon fulfillment of milestones and conditions set out in the tender.

Energy: at the stage of completion of construction and preparation for operations of about 600 MW in 2019. There is a plan in Israel to reduce the volume of electricity generated from coal from 50% to a few percent in 2030 are expected to lead to the publication of tenders of about 15 GW by 2030 (through privatization of gas power plants, construction of gas, solar and wind power plants).

ABOUT THE SHIKUN & BINUI GROUP

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; 6) concessions; and 7) water. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at









December 31

December 31



2018

2017



NIS thousands

NIS thousands









Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

2,491,867

2,029,574 Bank deposits

781,879

657,668 Short-term loans and investments

129,150

63,050 Short-term loans to investee companies

25,001

31,854 Trade receivables – accrued income

2,830,251

2,326,935 Inventory of buildings held for sale

1,587,147

1,395,986 Receivables and debit balances

497,394

498,838 Other investments, including derivatives

376,642

241,641 Current tax assets

39,287

19,692 Inventory

160,518

176,145 Assets classified as held for sale

716,062

105,352 Total current assets

9,635,198

7,546,735









Receivables and contract assets







in respect of concession arrangements

1,065,753

923,267 Non-current inventory of land (freehold)

938,127

789,699 Non-current inventory of land (leasehold)

705,172

426,609 Investment property, net

862,282

842,943 Land rights

13,422

13,179 Receivables, loans and deposits

211,766

522,795 Investments in equity-accounted investees

403,773

598,512 Loans to investee companies

1,099,937

612,054 Deferred tax assets

299,144

162,932 Property, plant and equipment, net

1,076,317

875,593 Intangible assets, net

364,911

150,238 Total non-current assets

7,040,604

5,917,821









Total assets

16,675,802

13,464,556

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at





December 31

December 31



2018

2017



NIS thousands

NIS thousands









Liabilities







Short-term credit from banks and others

1,529,542

1,036,026 Subcontractors and trade payables

1,657,591

1,460,075 Short-term employee benefits

160,792

136,860 Payables and credit balances including derivatives

638,652

616,135 Current tax liabilities

84,623

105,653 Provisions

172,364

246,019 Payables - customer work orders

1,483,675

1,376,856 Advances received from customers

323,684

208,685 Liabilities classified as held for sale

360,954

- Total current liabilities

6,411,877

5,186,309









Liabilities to banks and others

3,200,074

2,477,801 Debentures

3,680,283

3,402,211 Employee benefits

46,130

49,843 Deferred tax liabilities

119,665

105,719 Provisions

260,418

102,795 Excess of accumulated losses over cost of investment







and deferred credit balance in investee companies

97,408

48,130 Total non-current liabilities

7,403,978

6,186,499









Total liabilities

13,815,855

11,372,808









Equity







Total equity attributable to owners







of the Company

2,531,765

1,849,025 Non-controlling interests

328,182

242,723 Total equity

2,859,947

2,091,748





























Total liabilities and equity

16,675,802

13,464,556

Consolidated Statement of Income



December 31

December 31

December 31

2018

2017

2016

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands











Revenues from work









performed and sales 6,331,518

6,437,307

5,378,963 Cost of work performed









and sales (5,371,928)

(5,586,065)

(4,541,744)











Gross profit 959,590

851,242

837,219











Gain (loss) on sale of









investment property 125,949

3,217

70,543 Selling and marketing expenses (40,089)

(40,049)

(32,318) Administrative and general expenses (415,472)

(380,824)

(366,479) Share of profits of equity accounted









investees (net of tax) 19,141

59,816

81,172 Other operating income 389,504

219,622

451,797 Other operating expenses (135,578)

(130,028)

(41,762)











Operating profit 903,045

582,996

1,000,172











Financing income 261,136

199,436

182,715 Financing expenses (530,652)

(422,471)

(566,483)











Net financing expenses (269,516)

(223,035)

(383,768)











Profit before taxes









on income 633,529

359,961

616,404 Taxes on income (74,233)

(61,655)

(136,455)











Profit for the period 559,296

298,306

479,949











Attributable to:









Owners of the Company 494,995

230,927

445,771 Non-controlling interests 64,301

67,379

34,178













559,296

298,306

479,949 Basic earnings per









share (in NIS) 1.24

0.58

1.12











Diluted earnings per









share (in NIS) 1.22

0.57

1.12

Consolidated Financial Statements

Operating Segments



Year ended December 31, 2018

Infrastructures

and

construction

(international)

(excluding

USA)

Infrastructures

and

construction

(Israel)

Infrastructures

and

construction

(USA)

Real estate

development

(Israel)

Real estate

development

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated





NIS thousands

External revenues 1,355,063

2,850,687

485,278

987,301

499,354

55,910

503,563

45,184

(450,822)

6,331,518 Inter-segment revenues -

433,445

-

76

-

-

-

-

(433,521)

- Total revenues from work performed and sales 1,355,063

3,284,132

485,278

987,377

499,354

55,910

503,563

45,184

(884,343)

6,331,518 Segment costs 1,326,005

3,190,853

470,342

630,585

409,067

(299,584)

471,490

68,221

(988,097)

5,278,882 Segment results





































Net operating expenses for all segments 29,058

93,279

14,936

356,792

90,287

355,494

32,073

(23,037)

103,754

1,052,636





































(149,591) Operating profit



































903,045 Net financing income (expenses) allocated





































to segments (70,437)

(6,114)

316

(41,659)

(1,856)

24,839

7,988

(7,674)

21,408

(73,189) Net financing expenses not allocated to





































segments



































(196,327) Segment profit (loss) before income tax (41,379)

87,165

15,252

315,133

88,431

380,333

40,061

(30,711)

(220,756)

633,529 Additional information:





































Segment assets 4,180,720

2,956,046

124,160

4,096,704

1,559,434

620,612

1,083,260

496,265

(811,183)

14,306,018 Investment and loans to associates 9

28,267

-

74,013

182,906

800,141

430,284

1,759

11,332

1,528,711 Assets not allocated to segments



































841,073 Total consolidated assets



































16,675,802 Segment liabilities 1,506,032

2,429,300

26,738

2,644,396

1,327,415

792,653

1,330,134

307,380

(1,353,497)

9,010,551 Excess of losses over investment in investees 22,428

-

48,001

10,900

-

-

16,079

-

-

97,408 Liabilities not allocated to segments



































4,707,896 Total consolidated liabilities



































13,815,855 Long-term investments in assets 107,215

62,552

-

52,774

4

103,784

171,157

12,366

-

509,852 General investments in assets for the long-term



































12,735 Total investments in assets for the





































long-term – consolidated



































522,587 Depreciation and amortization 121,029

50,697

1,568

20,192

1,097

3,221

16,285

12,447

(2,031)

224,505 General depreciation



































12,474 Total depreciation - consolidated



































236,979

Consolidated Financial Statements

Operating Segments



Year ended December 31, 2017

Infrastructures

and

construction

(international)

(excluding

USA)

Infrastructures

and

construction

(Israel)

Infrastructures

and

construction

(USA)

Real estate

development

(Israel)

Real estate

development

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated





NIS thousands







































External revenues 1,508,804

3,229,094

345,405

1,382,599

247,775

145,359

36,689

37,939

(496,357)

6,437,307 Inter-segment revenues -

291,770

-

76

-

-

-

-

(291,846)

- Total revenues from work performed and sales 1,508,804

3,520,864

345,405

1,382,675

247,775

145,359

36,689

37,939

(788,203)

6,437,307 Segment costs 1,418,035

3,397,633

300,022

1,080,708

171,682

66,398

37,789

138,995

(930,985)

5,680,277 Segment results





































Net operating expenses for all segments 90,769

123,231

45,383

301,967

76,093

78,961

(1,100)

(101,056)

142,782

757,030 Operating profit



































(174,034) Net financing income (expenses) allocated



































582,996 to segments (5,658)

(8,628)

(450)

(27,275)

(28,382)

41,470

8,077

(8,409)

(35,176)

(64,431) Net financing expenses not allocated to





































segments



































(158,604) Segment profit (loss) before income tax 85,111

114,603

44,933

274,692

47,711

120,431

6,977

(109,465)

(225,032)

359,961 Additional information:





































Segment assets 3,885,086

2,586,918

34,722

3,678,622

1,164,247

527,631

521,311

202,121

(764,322)

11,836,336 Investment and loans to associates 9

22,364

-

115,367

249,980

700,895

4,043

281,857

-

1,374,515 Assets not allocated to segments



































253,705 Total consolidated assets



































13,464,556 Segment liabilities 1,258,243

2,128,444

12,526

2,492,016

1,077,656

694,223

397,521

270,530

(1,083,551)

7,247,608 Excess of losses over investment in investees 18,122

-

10,169

10,231

-

-

4,968

-

-

43,490 Liabilities not allocated to segments



































4,081,710 Total consolidated liabilities



































11,372,808 Long-term investments in assets 32,247

48,510

-

68,696

1,950

607

6,263

23,133

-

181,406 General investments in assets for the long-term



































10,451 Total investments in assets for the





































long-term – consolidated



































191,857 Depreciation and amortization 134,144

49,897

1,264

18,881

5,118

-

15,037

95,622

(438)

319,525 General depreciation



































11,788 Total depreciation - consolidated



































331,313

Consolidated Financial Statements

Operating Segments

Year ended December 31, 2016

Infrastructures

and

construction

(international)

(excluding

USA)

Infrastructures

and

construction

(Israel)

Infrastructures

and

construction

(USA)

Real estate

development

(Israel)

Real estate

development

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated





NIS thousands External revenues 1,336,215

2,324,394

153,497

1,278,810

146,254

427,383

44,679

40,259

(372,528)

5,378,963 Inter-segment revenues 142,574

444,259

-

76

-

-

-

-

(586,909)

- Total revenues from work performed and sales 1,478,789

2,768,653

153,497

1,278,886

146,254

427,383

44,679

40,259

(959,437)

5,378,963 Segment costs 1,163,973

2,685,902

148,904

978,106

126,888

91,155

4,492

80,205

(1,074,171)

4,205,454 Segment results 314,816

82,751

4,593

300,780

19,366

336,228

40,187

(39,946)

114,734

1,173,509 Net operating expenses for all segments



































(173,337) Operating profit



































1,000,172 Net financing income (expenses) allocated (162,075)

(144)

(4)

(3,628)

(21,498)

18,965

(17,995)

(6,766)

(26,019)

(219,164) to segments





































Net financing expenses not allocated to





































segments



































(164,604) Segment profit (loss) before income tax 152,741

82,607

4,589

297,152

(2,132)

355,193

22,192

(46,712)

(249,226)

616,404 Additional information:





































Segment assets 4,329,653

2,829,745

9,862

4,842,449

877,053

1,057,995

313,365

301,671

(727,944)

13,833,849 Investment and loans to associates 9

49,257

23,820

112,294

153,323

599,010

8,775

307,741

-

1,254,229 Assets not allocated to segments



































89,972 Total consolidated assets



































15,178,050 Segment liabilities 1,441,179

2,316,586

58

3,887,424

769,551

1,115,350

196,740

384,871

(1,041,509)

9,070,250 Excess of losses over investment in investees 17,572

-

-

9,689

-

2,059

1,120

-

-

30,440 Liabilities not allocated to segments



































4,006,219 Total consolidated liabilities



































13,106,909 Long-term investments in assets 39,389

48,488

-

50,279

1,298

82,132

3,302

69,043

-

293,931 General investments in assets for the long-term



































9,644 Total investments in assets for the





































long-term – consolidated



































303,575 Depreciation and amortization 160,642

42,233

205

18,877

5,060

-

10,661

24,924

(472)

262,130 General depreciation



































10,467 Total depreciation - consolidated



































272,597

