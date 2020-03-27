Shift From Conventional Fuels to New Hybrid Fuels to Keep the Environment Safe for Future Shall Support the Growth of Global Cooling Tower Market

Europe's contribution towards green environment is remarkable. The region has a strict no-tolerance policy against emission of greenhouse gases and over use of fossil fuels

The global cooling tower market is expected to witness a consistent 3% CAGR during the tenure of 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, New York, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Transparency Market Research Report states that the global cooling tower market is projected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. As per the study, the growth of the market is attributed to the growing industrialization in developing countries where massive cooling towers are being installed to cater to the issue of overheating of the facilities. Looking at the growth in the number of such installations, the experts at Transparency Market Research predicts that global cooling tower market is expected to witness a robust 3% CAGR during this time frame. Moreover, the market shall reach to the mark of ~US$ 5 Bn by the end of 2027, says the report by Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings in the Global Cooling Tower Market Study

According to IEA, the investments in nuclear power plants are expected to surpass ~US$ 1.1 Trillion by the end of 2040. These investments are the result of growing focuses of countries like China and India to produce more nuclear energy in coming future.

by the end of 2040. These investments are the result of growing focuses of countries like and to produce more nuclear energy in coming future. The field-erected towers under the construction category are expected to dominate the market. This dominance of the market is the result of growing preference of oil and gas companies to use custom cooling towers as per their location.

The evaporative segment under heat transfer category is anticipated to have a major share in global cooling tower market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Major Drivers Driving the Growth of Global Cooling Tower Market

Growing Oil and Gas Industry to Propel the Market

Oil and gas industry is witnessing a major boom these days. The industry is using massive machine in the field that produces tremendous heat. In order to keep the machines at normal temperature, the businesses in oil and gas industry are extensively using cooling towers across the globe. Owing to these applications, the global cooling tower market is expected to witness a massive growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Increasing Application of HVAC Boosts the Growth of the Market

HVACs are massively used in various businesses across the globe. These machines are used to keep the temperature controlled in massive commercial and residential buildings across the globe. However, for best results, the HVACs must be kept cool. Owing to this rise in the use of HVACs across the globe, the cooling tower market shall witness the projected growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Major Roadblocks that Might Hamper the Growth of Global Cooling Tower Market

The report on global cooling tower market by Transparency Market Research not just enlightens the readers with positive aspects of the market. It also helps them to cautiously monitor the challenges that might impede their personal growth. With the help of these insights, the players can deduce certain strategies that might help them withstand the impacts that these challenges might put in front of players of global cooling tower market.

Global Cooling Tower Market: Regional Analysis

On regional front, the global cooling market is dominated by Europe. This prominence of the region is the result of no-tolerance policies against emission of harmful gases in the atmosphere. To comply with these regulations, the businesses in region are using electric equipments. However, these machines need high performance cooling units that can keep them running. Owing to these developments, the global cooling towers market has a bright future in Europe during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Competitive Analysis

The global cooling tower market is highly competitive and moderately fragmented. This nature of the market is the result of the presence of a handful of prominent players that are dominating the dynamics of the market. However, due to this scenario, the new players might find it difficult to enter the global cooling tower market.

Therefore, these players are indulging in strategies such as mergers and collaborations to acquire adequate resources that can help them gain sustainability in the global cooling tower market.

The cooling tower market is segmented on the basis of:

Cooling Tower Market by Construction

Field-erected Products (FEP)

Factory-assembled Products (FAP)

Cooling Tower Market by Draft

Induced Draft

Natural Draft

Forced Draft

Cooling Tower Market by Method of Heat Transfer

Evaporative

Dry

Hybrid

Cooling Tower Market by End-use Industry

Power

Oil & Gas

HVAC

Others

Cooling Tower Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

