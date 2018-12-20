Sherpa Selected as Finalist for 2019 SXSW Pitch

Sherpa to showcase revolutionary approach to personal protection in the Artificial Intelligence category

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherpa, an AI driven Insurtech startup was selected as a finalist in the artificial intelligence category for the 11th annual SXSW Pitch®(formerly SXSW Accelerator).

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 8-17, 2019) Entrepreneurship & Startup Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the more than 800 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2019, Sherpa was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2019 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 10, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following 10 categories: Artificial Intelligence, Augmented & Virtual Reality, Blockchain, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment & Content, Health & Wearables, Hyper-Connected Communities, Social & Culture, Sports & Performance Data, and Transportation & Delivery.

Sherpa will present among four other companies in the Artificial Intelligence category on March 9th.

Chris Kaye, Sherpa CEO said, "The Sherpa team and our partners have worked incredibly hard to launch one of the leading AI-driven insurance advice and protection solutions. Being nominated for SXSW Pitch is a fantastic validation of all this effort, and incredibly exciting."

A spokesperson from SXSW- "For more than a decade, we've had the pleasure of watching the leading startups of today and tomorrow successfully capture the attention of investors, partners and prospective customers – giving innovative CEOs the added boost and confidence they sometimes need to exceed the goals they've set for themselves and their teams," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "We're both proud and excited about where our past finalists have gone and where this year's group is sure to go."

For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch

