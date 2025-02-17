SHEIN SPREADS SMILES WORLDWIDE WITH LAUNCH OF NEWMOJI® AND SMILEYWORLD® COLLECTIONS

Let Your Style and Space Smile With SHEIN's Fun-Filled Collections With The Smiley® Company

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to smile big! Global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN has teamed up with The Smiley® Company to launch two extensive collections featuring the Newmoji® and SmileyWorld® brands. Designed to spread positivity, these collections bring a pop of personality to everything from fashion to accessories and home décor.

"We're thrilled to launch a new range of Newmoji® products with SHEIN and build on the SmileyWorld® product offering," said Janet Wilson, Chief Product Officer – Lifestyle Consumer Products at The Smiley® Company. "This collection centers on fun and positivity, allowing customers to express their emotions and individuality. SHEIN is a fantastic partner with a vast global reach, and we can't wait to see how people engage with these products."

The SHEIN x Newmoji Collection brings everyone's favorite digital icons to life, creating a collection that captures the playfulness of digital expression. From quirky accessories to statement apparel, these items are packed with personality. The SHEIN x SmileyWorld Collection features iconic Smiley designs that deliver a jolt of color, positivity, and energy to any look or space. Both collections offer something for everyone with items at a range of price points.

The Newmoji® and SmileyWorld® brands created by Nicolas Loufrani showcase innovative emoticons. Building on the success of SmileyWorld, which was created to capture emotional expression during the digital revolution, Loufrani introduced Newmoji®. Newmoji features hyperrealistic and 3D icons that reimagine emoticons with hand-drawn designs and animated styles.

The SHEIN x Newmoji Collection and the SHEIN x SmileyWorld Collection are now available globally on www.shein.com . SHEIN is calling on fans to share their favourite pieces from the collections on social media using the hashtags #NewmojixSHEIN and #SmileyWorldxSHEIN.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry.

About The Smiley® Company

Founded in 1972, The Smiley® Company is a global lifestyle brand that has become a universal symbol of happiness, positivity, and optimism. With its iconic Smiley face, the company has influenced pop culture, fashion, and art for over five decades. Beyond its signature design, The Smiley® Company is dedicated to spreading joy through innovative collaborations, products, and experiences that inspire a sense of community and well-being around the world.

About Newmoji®

Newmoji® is a design-focused brand with a unique approach to iconography that improves the way we communicate through emoticons, complementing our sense of style and fun, enriching, and intensifying our interactions. Newmoji® will evolve how we use emoticons, innovating and transforming them to create new, fresh, and design focussed icons that enhance our experience even further, from digital communication to trending products.

