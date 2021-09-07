Sharpsmart Ltd. Announces Initiatives Designed to Reset the Standard for Clinical Waste Management in the UK

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharpsmart, a subsidiary of Daniels Corporation International Pty Ltd, today announced the completion of several initiatives implemented over the last 18 months. Following these actions, the company has transitioned to become a full-service, integrated provider of healthcare waste management, supporting its NHS customers during a period of unprecedented industry service disruptions and driving new national sustainability and safety standards. These efforts include:

The acquisition of two clinical waste treatment facilities that provided much needed contingency to support clinical waste clearance and ensure healthcare providers met their patients' needs.





Compliance with new global ISO safety standards for reusable sharps containers to protect from needlestick injuries. Sharpsmart is currently the only provider of reusable containers in the UK to meet the ISO 23907 Part 2 standard.





Development of an innovative, patented, R-Coded non-incineration treatment process for sharps disposal. This first-of-its-kind treatment technology significantly reduces carbon emissions associated with high temperature incineration of healthcare-generated sharps, providing considerable environmental benefits over alternative methods.





Introduction of a new range of reusable clinical waste containers (adding to its sharps container range) in order to provide further sustainable alternatives to single-use clinical waste disposal and to support the introduction of its healthcare metals recovery programme.





Expansion of capacities at two existing reusable sharps processing centres to support increased demand for reusable sharps systems from NHS customers.

"Over the last 18 months, Sharpsmart has evolved to meet the unprecedented challenges of the moment," said Neil Robinson, Managing Director for Sharpsmart. "When the clinical waste industry was in crisis, we knew it was critical to not just provide continuity of service, but support healthcare providers with our Inside-the-Four-Walls method that uniquely emphasises our NHS partnership approach, communication, and collaboration in order to reduce costs, support the NHS's 'Route-to-Net-Zero' Strategy, and improve healthcare worker and patient safety."

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been proud to continue meeting the needs of healthcare providers without interruption, and through it all, we have enhanced the process with new facilities, new products, and new treatment methods that align with national approaches to resilience and sustainability."

Taken together, these initiatives are designed to reset the standard for healthcare waste management in the UK in order to improve service reliability, clinician safety, compliance standards, and environmental sustainability. To learn more about Sharpsmart's approach to healthcare waste management as well as its benchmarking of a New Normal in safety, infection control, and service protocols, visit here.

About Sharpsmart

Sharpsmart entered the UK healthcare market in 2000 as the safe clinical alternative for sharps management. Challenging the long-instilled practices of sharps and clinical waste being managed as a service that included no clinical or healthcare worker safety value, Sharpsmart ushered in a new standard of risk prevention by putting inherent safety, intelligent movement, and clinical design at the forefront of point of care sharps and infectious waste management practices.

With a national service infrastructure that supports hospitals across the United Kingdom, and years of collective experience and expertise in the clinical space, Sharpsmart is the unrivalled expert in infection risk reduction, sharps and infectious waste management solutions. In 21 years of servicing over 100 acute hospitals and thousands of other healthcare service providers, Sharpsmart has earned itself the reputation of not simply a "provider" of solutions, but a true "partner" to the NHS.

Related Links

https://sharpsmart.co.uk/

www.danielshealth.com



SOURCE Daniels Health