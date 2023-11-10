Shaping Global Policy: IFPA's Psoriatic Disease Response Index in the Western Pacific

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Psoriatic disease, recognized as a serious noncommunicable disease by the World Health Organization (WHO), impacts millions worldwide. A pioneering advocacy tool, the Psoriatic Disease Response Index, has emerged to facilitate a vital policy discussion, driving transformative change. The index comprises Australia, China, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore in its evaluation of psoriatic disease management and outcomes. It educates and engages policymakers, health leaders, and stakeholders, fostering a deeper understanding of this condition and advocating for a robust health system response. IFPA spearheaded the development of the Psoriatic Disease Response Index, working alongside experts and advocates to create a transformative tool for advancing psoriatic disease management and policy improvements on a global scale.

Psoriatic Disease Response Index

The Psoriatic Disease Response Index is more than just an advocacy tool; it is a call to action for governments to align their efforts with the recommendations laid out in the WHO Global Report on Psoriasis to ensure proper care for those living with psoriatic disease. This Index defines criteria for measuring the effectiveness of national health systems in addressing psoriatic disease, assesses the performance of select health systems, and outlines key recommendations for improvement.

Psoriatic disease is not only complex but also burdensome, making access to treatment and care crucial indicators of overall healthcare system performance. Individuals living with chronic conditions like psoriatic disease often face challenging environments. The Psoriatic Disease Response Index serves as a catalyst for change, shedding light on the barriers to and enablers of healthcare system responsiveness.

Five umbrella categories of indicators have been identified, encompassing a wide range of issues related to living with psoriatic disease and the management of the condition by health systems. The Psoriatic Disease Response Index is the result of interviews with subject matter experts and extensive research into evidence-based data sources. It provides a comprehensive overview of psoriatic disease management in the Western Pacific region, offering recommendations for enhancing care at the national and global levels.

To learn more about the Psoriatic Disease Response Index (Western Pacific), please visit- https://ifpa-pso.com/projects/psoriatic-disease-response-index .

About IFPA:

Founded in 1971, IFPA is the international federation of psoriatic disease associations. IFPA's members represent more than 60 million people living with psoriatic disease. IFPA is the only global organization representing and uniting all people living with psoriatic disease – regardless of where they live, the type of psoriatic disease they have, or how it impacts their lives.

