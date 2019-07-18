Shanghai-London Financial Link Upgrades: London Lord Mayor Attends Roundtable Meeting at Shanghai China Life Finance Centre

The event gathered around a hundred British and Chinese representatives under one roof and discussed how London, as a hub for capital market, can help Chinese enterprises "go global" in the wake of last month's launch of the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, the program that aims to link the financial markets of the two counties.

The Revisit to China Signifies a Deeper Cooperation

"As China continues to expand and open up its economy, ties between our two countries continue to gather momentum and go from strength to strength, with bilateral trade now nearly 70 billion pounds ($87.2 billion)," said Peter Estlin, Lord Mayor of the City of London.

"This was again shown recently through the launch of the hugely ambitious Shanghai-London Stock Connect, an initiative that allows global investors to benefit further from China's growth through London, while UK-listed companies can access Chinese investors directly," he said.

China Life Forms Close Ties with the World's Financial Centre

"London, the city layered with centuries of history and radiant with modern vibrancy, is a global financial centre like no other," said Liu Hui, Vice President of China Life Investment Holding Co., Ltd. "From establishing our first overseas office in London to engaging in Shanghai-London Stock Connect to bolster Sino-British joint economic cooperation, China Life Insurance has formed an indissoluble bond with this city," Liu added.

Under the policies of overseas investment insurance initiated as early as 2014, the first overseas real estate investment project of Chine Life was a Grade A office building located in the Canary Wharf of London. As the year of 2016 ushered in the "Golden Age" of Sino-British relationship, China Life opened its first overseas office in London, marking the major step in an effort to expand its overseas presence.

After the launched of Shanghai-London Stock Connect, China Life spearheaded the financial cooperation of the two cities by supporting Huatai Securities, one of China's largest brokerages, to make its trading debut on the London Stock Exchange, making it the first company to trade via the new link.

The location of the roundtable meeting, Shanghai China Life Finance Centre, is another representative project of China Life's investment in high-quality properties in the core areas of the first-tier cities in China. The landmark building in the core area of Lujiazui, completed in 2016, is operated and managed by Shanghai China Life Real Estate Management Co. Ltd. as a professional post-investment management team.

Shanghai China Life Finance Centre is the core office building brand of China Life Insurance. It offers a world-class office environment and a comprehensive financial ecosystem through intelligent space solutions, shared space services, comprehensive financial support, and theme activities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948240/China_Life_Investment_Holdings.jpg

