Shakespeare writes the lyrics for the King's Coronation: UNSTaBLE MUSiC announces streaming of Leo King's Coronation Anthem on a new website

The Coronation Anthem In celebration of the King's Coronation

SHAKESPEARE'S EXQUISITELY REGAL LYRICS AND LEO KING'S SUBLIME MUSIC - PERFECT FOR THE KING'S CORONATION

LONDON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over four hundred years ago, William Shakespeare wrote the perfect words for the 2023 Coronation Celebration of HM King Charles III. They lay buried in Shakespeare's play King John, Act III, Scene 1, until composer Leo King discovered them and was inspired to set them to music:

What hath this day deserv'd ? what hath it done That it in golden letters should be set Among the high tides in the calendar ?

This extraordinarily smooth, richly-textured and harmonious composition, with dynamic and exciting orchestration by Dr Peter Macdonald, Director of the acclaimed Cantamus Choir and Orchestra of London, is now available to enjoy, free of charge, at a new website:

http://www.TheCoronationAnthem.com/

The website also provides links to some of Leo King's other exciting musical works, including his brand new Rash Putin:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TYvuS5hpkg

Leo King says

"I picked up Shakespeare's Collected Works. It fell open at King John, and the words 'golden letters... set among the high tides in the calendar' leapt out at me. It was a magically inspirational moment. Right away, a naturally climbing, tumescent musical figure came to me to fit the words precisely, readily delivering a regally festive motif"

Wit, raconteur and National Treasure Gyles Brandreth comments

"This Coronation Anthem is a glorious musical memento of the Coronation Celebrations of HM King Charles III. Leo King has superbly married the immortal words of William Shakespeare with serene choral harmonies, in a stunning and exciting orchestral setting. Timeless, tuneful, textured – it's just tremendous!".

https://www.gylesbrandreth.net/

The Composer

The widely gifted British composer Leo King produces musical works for private commission, delivering tuneful, richly tonal and harmonious instrumental and choral works, songs and anthems that are always appealing and exciting. His smooth and deeply-textured compositions address and appeal to a wide range of musical tastes from pop/rock, country/folk to serious light classical, orchestral and choral works. He is especially noted for splendid commemorative works that resonate piquantly with significant national and international events.

For more information

Dr Stephen Castell,

Patron, Cantamus Choir and Orchestra of London

+44 7831 349 162 +33 6 26 93 80 81

http://www.e-expertwitness.co.uk/

UNSTaBLE MUSiC

FREEPOST CLUBLINE UK

clubline@clubline.uk.com

