Shake That Weight Launches New Protein Brand And Website

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shake That Weight, a supplier of weight loss products based in Stoke-on-Trent, has launched a new brand selling protein products called EatProtein.

Their aim is to use their expertise to bring high quality protein products to the market and make protein supplements more accessible to people.

EatProtein's product range includes:

Protein bars

Wafers

Whey protein powder

Crisps

Snacks

One of the widest ranges of products in the EatProtein catalogue is their ready meals. They have been developed to be low-calorie and highly nutritious with a high amount of protein per portion. They're available in a wide range of flavours and only take minutes to make.

Most products are also low in sugar, while gluten free, palm oil free and vegetarian products are also available as part of the full range.

A new website has also been launched on which EatProtein's products will be sold. EatProtein products can also be bought via the Shake That Weight website, on Amazon and on eBay.

Marketing Director Matthew Cooper was excited to launch the new venture. He said: "We've been working incredibly hard behind the scenes on EatProtein and we can't wait to finally show it to people. We've already helped thousands of people reach their weight loss goals with Shake That Weight, and with EatProtein we want to carry on helping people lead a healthier lifestyle, whether they're losing weight or building muscle.

"We know the protein market is very competitive but believe we can make protein more accessible and easier for people to incorporate into their diets."

One aspect of the product range the company is proud of is their commitment to using less sugar. "We know that many people struggle to keep to a low sugar diet and that many protein alternatives can be quite high in sugar. That's why we've developed most of our products to be low sugar, so people can get extra protein in their diet without worrying about adding additional sugars."

The UK protein business has boomed over the past few years. The UK makes up the largest share of Europe's whey protein market, and by 2025 it's estimated to be worth approximately $2.16bn[1].

For more information, visit the EatProtein website .

