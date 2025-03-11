SG Wireless deepens manufacturing partnership to provide solution for OEMs' supply chain and country-of-origin concerns

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SG Wireless Limited , an IoT technology solutions provider, announces the solidification of its partnership with parent company Season Group to provide customers with a comprehensive, one-stop solution for contract manufacturing of IoT device designs.

SG Wireless at Embedded World 2025

The robust partnership means that IoT designs developed with SG Wireless can be manufactured in any Season Group electronics manufacturing services (EMS) location. Production can be allocated flexibly to Season Group plants in the UK, Mexico, Malaysia and China to minimize customers' exposure to tariffs or country-of-origin restrictions. This benefits both new customers seeking rapid market entry and existing customers undergoing digital transformations in their industries.

Visitors to the SG Wireless Stand 3-501 in Hall 3 at the Embedded World exhibition (Nuremberg, Germany, 11-13 March 2025) can learn more about the company's design-to-production solutions for wireless products, talk to engineering and business experts, and view the F1 Starter Kit, a ready-made proof-of-concept for multi-network IoT products.

End-to-end service to accelerate time-to-market

Tight integration between SG Wireless and Season Group streamlines customers' time-to-market and product development. SG Wireless implements design-for-manufacturing processes and protocols which enable a seamless transition of customers' IoT device designs from the development laboratory to the production floor.

By routing IoT designs through Season Group factories, SG Wireless customers also benefit from the EMS provider's well-established relationships with key suppliers of wireless components. Season Group's global supplier base with over 1,000 component suppliers provides a resilient supply chain that can react quickly to disruption in the market for electronics parts.

Xavier Dupont, Vice President of IoT Business Development, EU at SG Wireless, said: 'SG Wireless is seeing surging demand for new IoT designs that incorporate edge AI capability, minimize energy consumption, and even implement energy harvesting technologies. Our strategic link with Season Group's EMS operations empowers us to provide our customers with a complete go-to-market solution for these innovative, AI-driven and low-power products, while insulating them from the trade and geopolitical uncertainties that are casting a shadow over the electronics market.'

