Sevenstep Named in Top 5 of HRO Today's 2019 RPO Baker's Dozen List, No.2 for Healthcare RPO

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevenstep, a Global Talent Outsourcing company and the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) division of Motion Recruitment Partners, today announced it has been named as a top enterprise RPO provider in HRO Today's 2019 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rankings. This year, Sevenstep ranked fifth overall on the list, up from number eight last year.

"We are thrilled to have placed in the top five of this year's Baker's Dozen list," said Sevenstep President Amy Bush. "We continue to work hard every day to earn the confidence of our global clients by delivering a suite of services led by exceptional people. We look forward to continuing to invest in the areas most important to us and to our clients, and we consider their satisfaction the highest benchmark of our success."

At the end of 2018, Motion Recruitment Partners announced the acquisition of MDI Group, which expanded Sevenstep's Total Talent workforce capabilities to now include Managed Services Provider (MSP) and Payroll Processing (PPO) Solutions.

"Sevenstep has grown immensely in the past few years and has moved up consistently in our rankings in the HRO Today Magazine RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey. They have taken on some of the largest and complex programs and performed very successfully," said Elliot Clark, CEO and chairman of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. "Their focus on hard to fill positions and their extraordinary customer service makes them an excellent choice for clients in sectors such as life sciences, healthcare, technology and other industries with difficult to fill positions."

This year, Sevenstep was recognized as:

Number 5 overall for client satisfaction among enterprise RPO providers.

Number 2 for healthcare RPO, and first overall for quality of service in healthcare RPO.

Number 3 among RPO providers in breadth of service, up from number 8 in 2018.

And, number 5 in quality, the most important in the overall Baker's Dozen index, up from number 8 last year.

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen is considered the industry's leading ranking of RPO providers and is based entirely on feedback gathered from RPO customers from around the world. This year marks Sevenstep's eighth consecutive year making the Baker's Dozen list.

Sevenstep is a Global Talent Outsourcing company and a leader in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Annually ranked as a top enterprise RPO provider on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list, Sevenstep is known for its unbounded vision and partnership-driven approach, persistently defying industry conventions to provide clients with talent acquisition wins and business performance gains. With a global delivery footprint spanning six continents, Sevenstep is a nonstop recruitment force determined to push beyond limits and embrace possibilities.

