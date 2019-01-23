Setesca Mentoring Opens Its Doors, a New Collaborative Support Service to Improve Professional Careers and Offer Expert Advice in Specific Projects

BARCELONA, Spain, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The new division of Setesca offers a different consulting service to provide exclusive advice and insight of experienced managers in different industries, helping to accelerate professional development and the achievement of project objectives

Finding the right advice for a specific industry or very specific projects is not usually an easy task for professionals and companies, especially in processes of adopting new professional roles, new projects or activities in which they do not have previous experience. Given this difficulty, Setesca presents its new service Setesca Mentoring - an effective way to have the support of experienced professionals from different industries or specific activities. These mentors stand out for their high quality, as they are selected with the highest quality criteria thanks to the methodology of Setesca Talent, the headhunting division of the group.

The different consultancy

With Setesca Mentoring, the client can ask specific questions about projects or about best practices in an industry, finding the perfect complement for processes of adopting new professional roles and to approach new projects or activities where real experience of expert professionals will help reduce possible errors and achieve the objectives. Improving professional skills, broadening knowledge about possible professional careers, learning best practices on a new job position, knowing real experiences in the implementation of projects, developing new skills and competencies or expanding your network of professional contacts are some of the advantages that offers the hiring of a mentor.

Setesca Mentoring is also an excellent opportunity for those professionals with experience who want to put in value by sharing it in exchange for financial compensation, as well as an excellent cost/benefit solution for those companies, professionals or future professionals who need timely advice.

SOURCE Setesca Mentoring