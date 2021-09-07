Servier and Neurochlore announce the main results of the two phase 3 clinical studies assessing bumetanide in the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders in children and adolescents

"We had high hopes for bumetanide, which had shown the potential to improve the core symptoms of children and adolescents with autism and the quality of life of their families. We are even more disappointed that today no pharmacological treatment exists to help these young children," explains Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice President R&D of Servier. "We are pleased to have collaborated with Neurochlore on the development of bumetanide in the core symptoms of autism. This study program was carried out in an extremely rigorous manner, according to the highest standards of quality. We would like to thank the participating families, as well as the investigators and the centers for their involvement in the realization of these clinical studies."