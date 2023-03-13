ServiceTitan Wins Bronze Stevie® in 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, a leading SaaS platform for home and commercial contractors, has been presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 'Best Return on Customer Service Investment' category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

One of the jury members said, "I was very impressed by your nomination. Your unique techniques show that you are innovating within your industry and the implementation of SearchUnify is impressive. Keep it up!"

"We're honored to win the prestigious Stevie Award. At ServiceTitan, we put immense focus on customer experience—as customer success drives every feature we create and every advancement we bring to our Community. The implementation of SearchUnify has enabled the ServiceTitan Community to achieve the extraordinary by allowing our members (customers or prospective customers) to search across multiple knowledge areas from one location. Through this improved search experience, we have streamlined our member's ability to quickly get the information they need, at the moment they need it," said Emily Dunn, Manager, Customer Community at ServiceTitan.

"Choosing the wrong technology can hurt your business processes and drive up operational costs. We take pride in helping our customers deliver exceptional experiences leveraging our technology, and winning this prestigious award serves as a testament to our customer service forte," said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales . Nominations for the 2024 competition will be accepted starting this July.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a SaaS platform for home and commercial contractors. It is on a mission to serve the men and women of the field services trades with the tools, training, and support to build their businesses and achieve all their goals. At ServiceTitan, success is defined by one metric: the success of customers.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Media Contact

Aanchal Dhar

Senior Social Media Manager, SearchUnify

pr@grazitti.com

Meta Description: ServiceTitan wins Bronze Stevie® in 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535704/SearchUnify_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SearchUnify