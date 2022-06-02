Serviceaide Expands Operations and Partner Momentum in Germany

Serviceaide Focuses on Meeting Rising Demand for Its ChangeGear ITSM and Luma Virtual Agent Solutions in German Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serviceaide, Inc. , a global provider of modern IT and enterprise service management solutions, today announced the opening of a new office in Munich, Germany to keep pace with growing interest and adoption of its ChangeGear ITSM platform and AI-powered Luma Virtual Agent solution in the region. The company is also strengthening partnerships with some of Germany's top IT service management and software solutions companies.

Serviceaide continues to expand its European operations and service capabilities as IT and enterprise service organizations seek advanced and affordable solutions to increase productivity, service automation and quality. In addition to Germany, the company currently has operations in Denmark and the Ukraine with plans for additional growth in the European market. The new Munich office has been opened under the name "Serviceaide GmbH", which is the result of the merger of SunView Software and Wendia GmbH, two key acquisitions made by Serviceaide within the past year.

"Serviceaide is committed to meeting the growing needs of the German ITSM market with solutions that tap into the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to dramatically improve service and support quality and efficiency. We are excited to formally establish our office as well as fully build out our German team," said Wai Wong, Founder and CEO of Serviceaide. "Across ITSM and virtual agent technology, our goal is to partner with companies in the region to meet critical business needs for increased productivity of IT services organizations and improved customer satisfaction."

Market Momentum

The launch of the new Munich office comes as Serviceaide builds momentum among customers and partners in the German market for its products, including the ChangeGear ITSM platform, Luma Virtual Agent, and the Point of Business (PoB) platform for IT and enterprise service management. Serviceaide is utilizing recent and upcoming partner events to meet with prospective customers and better serve the market.

Serview, Germany's leading consulting and training company for optimizing and supporting IT organizations, has invited Serviceaide to present its ChangeGear and Luma solutions at Serview's ITSM-Tool Meetup 22 events in June. ChangeGear was recently ITIL certified by Serview. In addition, the company's PoB platform, already certified by Pink Elephant, is also in the process of ITIL re-certification by Serview.

Serviceaide is also partnering with FNT Software, the leading provider of software solutions for the integrated management of IT, data center and telecommunication infrastructures. As a partner of FNT software, Serviceaide will provide IT Service Management solutions that integrate with FNT Command software to track and initiate changes throughout IT and communications infrastructures. Serviceaide was selected by FNT to participate in its NetWork 22 event this month focused on the documentation and visualization of the management of hybrid infrastructures. Serviceaide showcased its ChangeGear and Luma solutions at the event.

ChangeGear with Luma

The popular and feature-rich IT Service Management (ITSM) platform, ChangeGear, is used by large and mid-sized organizations in Germany and around the world, including many Fortune 1000 businesses. Well-known as a feature rich ITSM solution that helps organizations create more intelligent, innovative and responsive IT service environments, ChangeGear now also can be integrated with the Luma Virtual Agent. Luma is a powerful, intelligent virtual agent capable of communicating with users through conversation AI to streamline service and support processes, provide easy access to enterprise knowledge, and automate service and support.

For more information on ChangeGear, please visit https://serviceaide.com/products/service-management/changegear-platform . For information on the Luma Digital Suite, please visit https://serviceaide.com/products/luma-digital-suite .

About Serviceaide

Serviceaide is a leader in modern service and support. Serviceaide's vision is to transform service management, across ITSM, ESM, and Customer Service. Serving customers around the world, Serviceaide applies breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to deliver better experiences, provide enhanced self-service and empower service owners. Serviceaide transforms service through digital labor conversations, automation, and knowledge. For more information, visit www.serviceaide.com .

