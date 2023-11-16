Service Express Expands Portfolio With New Specialty Cloud For IBM Power Solution

With the new fully managed solution, organisations can leverage the agility, flexibility and mobility of the cloud without reconfiguring mission-critical workloads

BEDFORD, England, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, an industry-leading data centre and managed infrastructure solutions provider, has announced that its new Specialty Cloud for IBM Power solution is now available in Europe. The fully managed solution helps companies migrate their existing IBM Power workloads, applications and configurations to a single-point cloud solution.

Service Express developed the Specialty Cloud solution to streamline the cloud adoption process by reducing migration time, budget and resource investments. Built on IBM Power10, the Specialty Cloud solution offers exceptional performance for demanding workloads and seamless integration with other cloud services to create a custom environment that meets flexibility and mobility needs.

"We're thrilled to offer new and existing customers the benefits of IBM's innovative technologies with our Specialty Cloud solution," said Nick Ockwell, Service Express Chief Information Officer. "The latest solution assists organisations with moving workloads from legacy systems to IBM's state-of-the-art infrastructure while the Service Express team handles the migration."

The fully managed solution lessens the need for internal teams to oversee physical infrastructure, operating system upgrades, backups, connectivity and security, allowing companies to better utilise resources. Service Express' experienced and certified professionals manage the day-to-day responsibilities and provide hands-on support so companies can focus on their business objectives.

"At Service Express, we have an ongoing commitment to innovation. Not only do we develop services and solutions for today's requirements, but we want to stay on top of what's coming tomorrow," said Ockwell.

Service Express offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including data centre maintenance, hardware and managed infrastructure services. Adding Specialty Cloud to the company's portfolio enables organisations to embark on their cloud journey with an all-in-one solution with Managed Operating Systems, Connectivity, Infrastructure Security, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Backup and Recovery.

"We look forward to our continued partnership with IBM to evolve this solution and provide a portfolio of end-to-end data centre and managed infrastructure solutions," said Ockwell.

Discover more about the latest solution at https://serviceexpress.com/uk/specialty-cloud-for-ibm-power/

