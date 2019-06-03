Servers.com Expands UK Operations to Support Customer Growth Amid Brexit Uncertainty

LONDON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hosting platform Servers.com is expanding its worldwide reach managing Brexit concerns for its clients by establishing a new data center within London's Slough Trading Estate, Europe's largest privately owned industrial site.

"Why London? Quite simply the answer is Data sovereignty," said Servers.com Chief Revenue Officer Isaac Douglas, who heads the company's office in Britain. "With uncertainty surrounding Brexit's future and new data laws entering effect, this new data center will give customers the options of physically locating their IT infrastructure on the continent or within the UK."

Isaac, a UK native, said that while London's market for IT infrastructure is rapidly growing, some global data customers have been concerned about the likelihood Britain will implement data exclusivity and IT laws. "Given the confusion about the political situation, which includes the Conservative party leadership campaign and the possibility on a no-deal Brexit under a yet to be determined Prime Minister, our new data centers will ensure uninterrupted internet service to our clients whatever the outcome," Douglas said.

The clients of Servers.com represent a cross-section of cutting-edge industries, with customers spanning the high-demand markets of advertising technology, e-commerce, financial technology and video gaming, among others. This new facility will grant customers in these industries the fastest possible speeds supported by the autonomy of UK-based data and the reach of a global internet provider.

Free and Fast Private Data Transfer

The Slough data center will join Servers.com's 100G European network ring (Amsterdam-Frankfurt-Luxembourg-London), allowing our customers to privately transfer data across Europe's major internet hubs for free. Slough Trading Estate has long been home for businesses and bankers, and this new data center will provide low-latency connectivity for Foreign-Exchange brokerage platforms and other applications requiring faster data transfer.

As part of its overall strategy for continued global expansion, Servers.com has planned construction of additional new Edge network-style locations around the world. Pre-orders for sites in San Jose, California (US); Lagos, Nigeria; and Sāo Paulo, Brazil are currently being accepted.

About Servers.com

Servers.com is a global IaaS hosting platform that provides automated server infrastructure. It offers a diversity of bare-metal and cloud computing services with business tools in one package. The company empowers businesses of all sizes by providing access to premium server hosting solutions around the world. Servers.com is headquartered in Amsterdam and currently has seven ISO 27001-, ISO 9001-, and PCI DSS-certified data centers in Amsterdam, Washington, Dallas, Luxembourg, Moscow, Singapore, and Hong Kong, in addition to the new Slough facility.

SOURCE Servers.com