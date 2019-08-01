Servers.com Announces Partnership with Code Wizards

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hosting platform Servers.com has announced a partnership with Code Wizards , the UK-based digital architecture and engineering tech company. This new partnership will allow Code Wizards to expand their hosting offering for their clients by being able to offer scalable bare-metal globally through Servers.com.

Set up in 2002, Code Wizards quickly established themselves as specialists in web based digital architecture, by mixing invention with engineering to help businesses automatically scale their business. As they look to get into the hosting space, they look to Servers.com to help them do so.

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with Servers.com ," said Stuart Muckley, Managing Director of Code Wizards. "Having a reliable and scalable server provider will make our clients' lives immeasurably easier as we can offer solutions across bare metal and the three major clouds."

"I've worked with Stuart and his incredible team at Code Wizards for many years and I'm excited to add them as a key partner," said Isaac Douglas, Chief Revenue Officer for Servers.com. "Servers.com is purely focused on self-managed Infrastructure as a Service, so having a partner which focuses on the application and its relationship with the Infrastructure, is great for us and our customers."

About Servers.com

Servers.com is a global IaaS hosting platform that provides automated server infrastructure. It offers a diversity of bare-metal and cloud computing services with business tools in one package. The company empowers businesses of all sizes by providing access to premium server hosting solutions around the world. Servers.com is headquartered in Amsterdam and currently has seven ISO 27001-, ISO 9001-, and PCI DSS-certified data centers in Amsterdam, Washington, Dallas, Luxembourg, Moscow, Singapore, and Hong Kong, in addition to the new Slough facility.

About Code Wizards

Code Wizards specialises in software architecture and digital engineering. Their work in games, gaming, and esports provides industry-leading solutions for their customers designing, architecting and building platforms to power the next generation of user experience. Code Wizards' expertise within retail, ecommerce, media, finance, banking and membership organisations has helped clients rapidly embrace digital transformation and gain the benefits ahead of their competitors. Headquartered in Reading, the company has recently expanded into the Midlands by adding Birmingham and Coventry offices.

SOURCE Servers.com