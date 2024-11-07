Serres Receives €1.8 Million Research Grant from Business Finland

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serres has been granted a substantial research grant of 1.8 million from Business Finland. Serres is a forerunner in designing and manufacturing surgical fluid management solutions for hospitals worldwide. The grant supports Serres´s strategy to provide sustainable solutions that support hospitals in their journey to net zero.

"The project supports the company's strategic renewal, positioning it as a leader in sustainable development by providing solutions for collecting hospital patient fluids and plastic waste. This highly ambitious research project combines various aspects within its work packages to achieve the desired results. Business Finland's funding allows for implementing a large-scale project that improves international business prospects", states Eija-Riitta Hämäläinen at Business Finland.

"We are profoundly aware of our responsibility to assist hospitals in their transition to net-zero emissions, we also recognize the increasing demand for more sustainable solutions in the healthcare sector and in our field of work", states Nicke Svanvik CEO of Serres Group. With this grant we can accelerate our undertakings in finding solutions for the future, where sustainability and clinical excellence go hand-in-hand.

Serres' innovation program approaches sustainability on multiple fronts, partnering with research institutions, participating in relevant ecosystems, and co-designing new solutions with hospitals. Our foremost goal is to ensure responsibility and sustainability within the entire value chain, says Maria Lavonen Director of Product group and innovation. This grant ensures a comprehensive approach to circular economy in our field and thus the ability to build capabilities and competencies that support our growth in years to come, Lavonen continues.

Serres focuses on bringing responsible workflows to the hospital operating rooms by making surgical suction and fluid disposal safe and sustainable. We are a chosen supplier for hospital nurses and OR, purchasing, environment, and waste managers, who demand proven reliability, OR waste reductions, and lower CO2 footprint from hospitals' fluid collection and waste disposal workflow. With a team of over 175 professionals and a global distribution network, we support over 75,000 operations worldwide daily, ensuring 95.5% delivery assurance and unmatched product quality, with only one reported failure for every million uses. Our products are designed and manufactured in Finland. www.serres.com

