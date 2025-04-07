SERMATEC_Hosts_Corporate_Salon_in_Athens_to_Strengthen_European_Partnerships

ATHENS, Greece, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SERMATEC, a leading energy digital intelligence operator and energy storage system solution provider, successfully hosted its Corporate Salon at the Athens Plaza Hotel in Greece. The event gathered key distributors and EPC companies from across Europe, fostering innovation and collaboration through technical discussions, solution demonstrations, and interactive Q&A sessions. This initiative is part of SERMATEC's commitment to accelerating Europe's transition to low-carbon energy.

Dmtrls Kotzonls, Technical Director of SERMATEC's European partner UPSOLAR HELLAS, delivered the opening address. He emphasized that in the face of fluctuations in European energy prices and the demand for power grid upgrades, SERMATEC's intelligent energy storage systems seamlessly complement UPSOLAR HELLAS' localized expertise and market presence. "Our partnership embodies open collaboration," Mr. Kotzonis noted. "By combining SERMATEC's cutting-edge technology with our regional insights, we've already successfully deployed projects in multiple key European markets."

Ji Hui, Director of International Sales at SERMATEC, continued to share the company's global development achievements with attendees. He highlighted that SERMATEC, driven by a dual strategy of "technology + service," has expanded its operations in over 30 countries and regions worldwide, delivering over 10GWh of energy storage systems. Tailored digital energy platforms and lifecycle-focused solutions enhance customer value across global markets.

During the Q&A session, attendees expressed keen interest in addressing the challenges of soaring electricity prices and grid stability in Southern Europe. The SERMATEC team demonstrated how their AI-powered system monitors real-time electricity pricing and adjusts charging based on solar output to maximize benefits.

"As a company dedicated to energy storage, SERMATEC is always committed to delivering safe, efficient, and intelligent green energy solutions worldwide. This salon deepened our connections with local partners, laying a stronger foundation for addressing European market needs. We'll continue to drive innovation and collaboration to support Europe's energy transition," Ji Hui added.

About SERMATEC

Founded in 2017, SERMATEC specializes in energy storage solutions with a focus on safety and stability. As a global energy storage system TIER 1 enterprise, the company's business covers commercial & industrial, utility-scale and digital energy operations.

About UPSOLAR

Established in 2009, UPSOLAR, as SERMATEC's official distributor in Greece and Cyprus, has delivered over 1GW of photovoltaic components in the region, leveraging its deep expertise in solar and energy storage technologies to provide reliable and efficient clean energy solutions.

For more information, please visit https://en.sermatec-ess.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658842/SERMATEC_Hosts_Corporate_Salon_in_Athens_to_Strengthen_European_Partnerships.jpg