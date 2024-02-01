Serge Joris appointed new CEO of Frigoglass Group

ATHENAS, Greece, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frigoglass Group announces that Serge Maurice Charles Joris, a seasoned and visionary executive with significant global experience, joins its senior leadership team as Group CEO on February 1st, 2024.

Gagik Apkarian, Chairman of Frigoglass Group BoD and Managing Director of Tetrad Capital Partners, commented: "Serge Joris was appointed Group CEO of Frigoglass following a global search and rigorous process to identify an exceptional candidate. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team and looking forward to working with him in the Group's ongoing strategic transformation, as we usher in a new era for the company."

Given his extensive experience and skills, the appointment of Serge Joris will be instrumental in maximizing the Group's potential and return on assets, and accelerating its growth. With an academic background in Computer Sciences and Business Engineering, Mr. Joris combines innovation, entrepreneurship, and agility. And has a proven track record in building strong and dedicated teams, achieving sustainable and profitable growth, and driving transformative projects.

During his long and successful career, Mr. Joris has served in executive and senior management roles in a wide range of companies across Europe, Asia, and USA – from start-ups to family-owned firms to global multi-industrial conglomerates. Before joining Frigoglass, he served as CEO and President of Girbau Group, a Barcelona-based multinational company with plants and subsidiaries worldwide. Prior to that, he had a 15-year tenure at Dover Corporation, a global manufacturer and solutions provider, where he was CEO and President of Hydro Systems and held several leadership roles at Markem-Imaje.

Serge Joris, Frigoglass Group CEO, noted on his appointment: "I'm delighted to join Frigoglass, a global Group with a diversified portfolio that develops innovative and pioneering commercial and consumer coolers, advanced glass packaging solutions, and delivers top-class Asset Performance Services across Europe, Asia, and Africa. I greatly appreciate the trust of the Board of Directors and I'm eager to leverage my varied expertise to contribute to the Group's success. I'm looking forward to collaborating closely with the remarkable team that has made Frigoglass, Betaglass and Frigoserve leading suppliers of the world's most iconic beverage brands. I'm very excited about the opportunities for Frigoglass and I'm confident that, together, we will leverage the company's legacy of innovation, quality, global production network, and customer relationships towards a future marked by rapid growth on all fronts."

