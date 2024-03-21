Sequential, a leading innovator in microbiome testing, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Eurosafe, a renowned CRO based in France and operating across Europe

LONDON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership between Sequential and Eurosafe brings together cutting-edge technology and expertise in cosmetic performance evaluation to drive groundbreaking advancements in microbiome analysis. As leaders in their respective fields, the synergy created by this collaboration will empower personal care and cosmetic industry to unlock new insights into the intricate relationship between the microbiome and cosmetic products.

"We are excited to join forces with Eurosafe to elevate the impact of microbiome research on healthcare outcomes, in particular, to strengthen our position in Europe," says Dr Oliver Worsley, CEO and co-founder of Sequential. "This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing microbiome science and making it functional, and actionable for our joint clients."

"Our partnership with Sequential seamlessly fits into our overarching strategy of ensuring thorough assessment of cosmetic performance across all dimensions with the latest technologies. Together, we're setting higher standards in skincare innovation for safer and effective products.", says Dr Pamela El Azzi, Marketing and Communication Manager - at Eurosafe.

Sequential and Eurosafe will combine their strengths to pioneer research initiatives, and clinical trials, using Sequential and Eurosafe's innovative in vivo testing approaches. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of clinical microbiome studies, ultimately improving the quality of microbiome science they can offer to the client.

About Sequential:

Sequential is the world's leading microbiome platform for skin, scalp and intimate area clinical microbiome testing. Sequential has collected over 20,000 microbiome samples, using machine learning to combine microbiome + clinical data + formulations, for effective personal care and healthcare applications. They are backed by Innovate UK Smart Grants, Enterprise Singapore, Corundum Systems Biology, SOSV, Scrum Ventures, and Metaplanet Holdings. Clients include Johnson & Johnson, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and 60 other leading clients in personal care and pharmaceutical.

About Eurosafe:

Eurosafe is a French CRO with more than 30-year experience in delivering solutions to sustain claims and ensure safety of cosmetics and to support the development of pharmaceuticals. We master cosmetic safety regulations in Europe, UK, US, Japan and China. Each year, we perform more than 1000 cosmetic safety assessment and 1600 efficacy evaluation. Nuxe, Pierre Fabre, Sephora, Yves Rocher and many other actors in the cosmetic and skin care industry trust us.

