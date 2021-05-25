Sepsis Market is Forecast to Witness Remarkable Growth Opportunities at a CAGR of 11.9% During the Study Period [2018-2030], States DelveInsight

Sepsis Market to gain considerably as an investment in research picks up; limited approved treatment options offer an excellent opportunity to develop novel therapies

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Sepsis Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Sepsis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Sepsis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Sepsis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Sepsis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the imperative takeaways from the Sepsis Market Research Report

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the highest Sepsis market size was in the US, followed by Japan.

The market size of Antimicrobials, Pressor Agents, and Other Immunomodulatory Agents in 7MM was USD 593.3 million , USD 879.2 million , and USD 229.7 million in 2020, respectively.

in 7MM was in 2020, respectively. Several key pharmaceutical companies such as La Jolla Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem, Enlivex Therapeutics, Adrenomed, Shionogi, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp, AM-Pharma, ABIONYX Pharma, Revimmune, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel products to drift the Sepsis treatment scenario positively.

and others are developing novel products to drift the Sepsis treatment scenario positively. Giapreza (angiotensin II), a drug by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, got FDA approval in 2017 as a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shocks.

a drug by got in 2017 as a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shocks. The commonly used antibiotics include ceftriaxone (off-label), meropenem (Merrem), ceftazidime (Fortaz), cefotaxime (Claforan), cefepime (Maxipime), piperacillin and tazobactam (Zosyn), ampicillin and sulbactam (Unasyn), imipenem/cilastatin (Primaxin), levofloxacin (Levaquin), and clindamycin (Cleocin). Oritavancin, dalbavancin, and tedizolid are among the antibiotics that the FDA has approved.

are among the antibiotics that the FDA has approved. The increase in awareness among patients/health care providers and the rise in Sepsis incidence worldwide surge the treatment options. Medications with better safety and effectiveness, low cost, and less time-consuming therapies are required in the Sepsis market. There has been an increase in Sepsis clinical trials activity for emerging therapies that will boost the market.

However, a few impediments to Sepsis market growth, such as the lack of pathophysiology comprehension and clinical relevance, may delay diagnosis. Available pharmacological therapies have associated limitations. The increased disease burden is associated with the high cost of treatment. Strict pricing and reimbursement policies, availability of antibiotics, and off-label therapies are other reasons to hinder the market's growth.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Sepsis Market Size Analysis

Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction that is caused by a dysregulated host response to infection. Sepsis can be the clinical manifestation of infections acquired in the community setting and healthcare facilities.

DelveInsight states the total Sepsis incident cases were 3,400,940 cases in the 7MM in 2020 and is expected to increase in the forecast period (2021-2030). The US is the major contributor to the incident population of Sepsis in the 7MM with 1,870,897 cases.

The Sepsis Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Sepsis

Gender-Specific Sepsis Incident Cases

Severity-Specific Incident Cases of Sepsis

Origin-Specific Sepsis Incident Cases

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation @ Sepsis Epidemiological Analysis

Sepsis Treatment Market

Sepsis treatment is generally examined under two categories: appropriate antimicrobial treatment and all-purpose supporting treatment. The treatment for Sepsis includes several antibiotics, vasoactive medications, insulin, and painkillers. In severe cases of Sepsis, extracorporeal therapies are also used.

The primary treatment for Sepsis without organ dysfunction, Severe Sepsis, or septic shock is antibiotics. Broad-spectrum antibiotics are the first-line medications. These antibiotics are combinations of two or three antibiotics given simultaneously; most combinations usually include vancomycin and other antibiotic-resistant (drug-resistant) infections.

The patients also need fluids to help maintain the blood pressure from dropping dangerously low; intravenous fluids allow the health care staff to track the amount of fluid and control the type of fluid. Normal saline is commonly given fluid. Colloids, another kind of fluid, are given intravenously include albumin and dextran.

If the patient's blood pressure remains too low even after intravenous fluids, patients are then given vasopressor medication. The most commonly used vasopressor includes norepinephrine and dopamine. In some extreme cases, doctors even advise corticosteroids to reduce the inflammation and depress the immune system, making it less active.

Ventilators, aka respirators, help patients breathe. If there are not enough breaths within a certain period, the machine will aid by taking over as required.

Extracorporeal therapies are treatments done utilising machines and techniques such as continuous renal replacement therapy or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO). In patients, if Sepsis gets severe, sometimes patients are given blood transfusions. Patients may need dialysis if their kidneys cannot filter the blood as they should.

Some of the Sepsis marketed therapies include Giapreza injection, which is approved by FDA as a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shocks. Onoact is used for emergency treatment of intra-operative or post-operative tachyarrhythmia and treatment of tachyarrhythmia in left ventricular dysfunction. Empressin is an argipressin-based vasopressor indicated for treating catecholamine-refractory hypotension following septic shock in patients older than 18 years.

The approved drugs for Sepsis are not very much and are in the emerging pipeline. The majority of the drugs in the pipeline failed to show any improvement in the clinical trial. The potential therapies which are expected to be launched in the forecasted period are Fetroja/Fetcroja (Cefiderocol), Recombinant human alkaline phosphatase, Nangibotide (LR12), Adrecizumab, and CYT107. The peak share of all these Sepsis therapies is based on their targeted patient pool (severe Sepsis, septic shock and overall Sepsis).

Sepsis Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

VBI-S: Vivacelle Bio

Nangibotide (LR12): Inotrem

Allocetra: Enlivex Therapeutics

Adrecizumab: Adrenomed

Fetroja/Fetcroja (Cefiderocol): Shionogi

Recomodulin (ART-123): Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp.

Recombinant human alkaline phosphatase: AM-Pharma

CER-001: ABIONYX Pharma

CYT107: Revimmune

Esmolol (esmolol hydrochloride): Baxter Healthcare Corporation

BIO-11006: BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

And several others.

Scope of the Sepsis Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Sepsis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Sepsis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Sepsis: La Jolla Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem, Enlivex Therapeutics, Adrenomed, Shionogi, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp, AM-Pharma, ABIONYX Pharma, Revimmune, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Sepsis Therapeutics Market

Table of Contents

1 Sepsis Key Insights 2 Sepsis Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Sepsis 4 Sepsis Disease Background and Overview 5 Sepsis Epidemiology and Patient Population 5.1 The United States 5.2 EU5 Countries 5.2.1 Germany 5.2.2 France 5.2.3 Italy 5.2.4 Spain 5.2.5 The United Kingdom 5.3 Japan 6 Sepsis Patient Journey 7 Organisations contributing towards Sepsis 8 Sepsis Marketed Therapies 8.1 Giapreza: La Jolla Pharmaceuticals 8.2 Vasostrict: Par Pharmaceutical 8.3 Onoact Injection (Landiolol hydrochloride): Ono Pharmaceutical 9 Sepsis Emerging Therapies 9.1 VBI-S: Vivacelle Bio 9.2 Nangibotide (LR12): Inotrem 9.3 Allocetra: Enlivex Therapeutics 9.4 Adrecizumab: Adrenomed 9.5 Fetroja/Fetcroja (Cefiderocol): Shionogi 9.6 Recomodulin (ART-123): Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp. 9.7 Recombinant human alkaline phosphatase: AM-Pharma 9.8 CER-001: ABIONYX Pharma 9.9 CYT107: Revimmune 9.10 Esmolol (esmolol hydrochloride): Baxter Healthcare Corporation 9.11 BIO-11006: BioMarck Pharmaceuticals 10 7MM Sepsis Market Analysis 10.1 The United States Sepsis Market Size 10.2 EU-5 Sepsis Market Size 10.2.1 Germany Market Size 10.2.2 France Market Size 10.2.3 Italy Market Size 10.2.4 Spain Market Size 10.2.5 United Kingdom Market Size 10.3 Japan Sepsis Market Size 11 KOL Views 12 Sepsis Market Drivers 13 Sepsis Market Barriers 14 SWOT Analysis of Sepsis 15 Sepsis Unmet Needs 16 Reimbursement and Sepsis Market Access 17 Appendix 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report

View Related Reports

DelveInsight's Sepsis - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Sepsis in the 7MM.

Sepsis Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Sepsis market.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1) Infection Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects.

DelveInsight's Hospital-Acquired and Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia (HABP/VABP) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease.

DelveInsight's IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight' s IgG4-Related Disease- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's "Interstitial Lung Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Interstitial Lung Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach. Also, browse through the deep insights into changing scenario of Pharmaceutical and Biotech arena with the latest news and blog posts.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP