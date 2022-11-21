Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Surpass US$ 1,630 Million by 2032 Amid Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Push Sepsis Diagnostics Demand by 8% CAGR through 2022 & beyond

In its latest report, Fact.MR presents an elaborate analysis of various factors influencing the global sepsis diagnostics market, including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends. It further delves deeper into major observations concerning prominent expansion parameters prevailing across key segments, including product, method, pathogen, technology, and regions.

ROCKVILLE Md., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sepsis diagnostics market is projected to top a valuation of US$ 755 Million in 2022. Sales are expected to increase at a robust 8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, exceeding US$ 1,630 Million by 2032.

Increasing incidences of hospital acquired infections such as pneumonia and other diseases, are expected to act as a driver for the growth of this market in the coming years. Sepsis is one of the most common causes for hospital acquired infections and it can lead to organ failure and death if not diagnosed or treated early enough.

Hence, there is an increasing demand for accurate diagnostic tools that detect sepsis on time before the onset of irreversible damage. According to world health organization, every year, sepsis kills 11 million people, most of them are children. Millions more are rendered disabled.

Further, rising government funding for sepsis related activities and prevalence of infectious diseases will boost the market. Moreover, availability of less invasive diagnostic tests such as rapid point-of-care (POC) devices will facilitate the growth in the market.

In terms of product type, the blood culture media segment is expected to hold the lion's share in the global market. Regionally, North America is expected to lead the market and is projected to generate maximum revenue. This can be attributed to the existence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, which has led to an increase in the use of modern diagnostic technologies.

Additionally, growing prevalence of severe sepsis, septic shock, and sepsis in the U.S. will fuel the demand for advanced sepsis diagnostics. As per the study, around 1.7 million Americans are diagnosed with sepsis every year, resulting in 270,000 fatalities. To reduce the growing patient pool, the demand in North America is expected to burgeon over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

Sales in the sepsis diagnostics market stood at a valuation of US$ 690 Million in 2021.

in 2021. The sepsis diagnostics market in China is predicted to grow at a 7.7% CAGR during the projected period.

is predicted to grow at a 7.7% CAGR during the projected period. Japan is predicted to register a robust CAGR of 6.5% in the sepsis diagnostics market in between 2022 to 2032.

is predicted to register a robust CAGR of 6.5% in the sepsis diagnostics market in between 2022 to 2032. The U.S. sepsis diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2032.

Based on product type, the SAssays & reagents category is expected to generate sales of more than $300 Million by the end of 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Increase in healthcare spending to improve infrastructure by the governments across the globe is driving the market.

Evolution in medical technology, as well as rising initiatives by public and private organizations to raise awareness, will propel the growth in sepsis diagnostics market.

Restraints:

Lack of knowledge regarding sepsis will hamper the growth of sepsis during the projection period.

High cost of diagnosis and a lack of effective testing for sepsis will stymie the growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Numerous leading firms are likely to strengthen their position by employing a variety of tactics, including partnerships, launches, market research, and collaboration. These players are also joining hands with government and non-profit organizations to expand their customer base and increase the awareness towards sepsis.

For instance,

In June 2021 , to fight against antimicrobial resistance, BioMérieux and Specific Diagnostics announced a co-exclusive distribution agreement for the SPECIFIC REVEAL Rapid AST system in Europe .

to fight against antimicrobial resistance, BioMérieux and Specific Diagnostics announced a co-exclusive distribution agreement for the SPECIFIC REVEAL Rapid AST system in . In May 2020 , in order to streamline operations and cut down on downtime in mid-volume laboratories, Beckman Coulter recently announced that the DxH 690T haematology analyzer with the early sepsis indication is now available in the U S.

in order to streamline operations and cut down on downtime in mid-volume laboratories, recently announced that the DxH 690T haematology analyzer with the early sepsis indication is now available in the U S. In August 2019 , Sepsis Alliance and bioMérieux, Inc. declared a strategic alliance to advance sepsis education for healthcare professionals.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

BioMerieux SA

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

and Company (BD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Roche Holdings AG

More Valuable Insights on Sepsis Diagnostics Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global sepsis diagnostics market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of sepsis diagnostics through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Blood Culture Media

Instruments

SAssays & Reagents

By Method:

Conventional

Automated

By Pathogen:

Gram-Negative Bacterial

Gram-Positive Bacterial

Fungal

Other Pathogens-based

By Technology:

Microbiology-based

Molecular

Immunoassays-based

Other Technology-based

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report

What is the projected value of the sepsis diagnostics market in 2022?

At what rate will the global sepsis diagnostics market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the sepsis diagnostics market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global sepsis diagnostics market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market: The global blood cancer diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 28.57 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2022-2032). Rising prevalence of leukemia among people will drive the growth for blood cancer diagnostic market.

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market: The overall sales in the lung cancer diagnostics market are projected to surge at 7% CAGR during the forecast period. According to the study, the demand in the market is expected to surge by 2x, surpassing the valuation of US$ 4 Billion by the end of 2031. Rising lung cancer incidence, increased awareness of the symptoms and importance of the disease, technological advancements, and new product launches are driving the market.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: As per Fact.MR, the global Breast Cancer Diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 7.9 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Rising prevalence of breast cancer, its recurrence, and the availability of new tests are all driving up demand for breast cancer diagnostics.

