Sepsis Diagnostics Market is Projected To Reach A Revised Size of USD 528.8 Million By 2028, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepsis Diagnostics Market is segmented By Type - Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics , Immunoassays , Flow Cytometry , Microfluidics , Biomarkers, By Application - Hospitals, Pathology & Reference Laboratories. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2028.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global Sepsis Diagnostics market estimated at USD 390.1 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 528.8 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Major Factor Driving The Growth Of The Sepsis Diagnostics Market Are

The growing burden of infectious diseases, the rising frequency of sepsis, and expanding government programs to raise sepsis awareness are among the key reasons why it is anticipated that the need for sepsis diagnostic devices would rise. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Sepsis Diagnostics market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SEPSIS DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

Nosocomial infections, sometimes referred to as hospital-acquired infections or HAIs, are a leading global cause of morbidity and mortality. The most typical hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are pneumonia, sepsis, and urinary tract infections. In immunocompromised individuals, geriatric patients, and people with chronic conditions, HAIs can result in sepsis. The market for sepsis diagnostic products is anticipated to expand in the upcoming years as a result of the sharp rise in HAIs globally. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market.

The development of rapid diagnostic/POC techniques for early sepsis diagnosis will drive the sepsis diagnosis market. Sepsis is a highly challenging condition to detect, and in septic shock patients with hypertension, a delay in antibiotic delivery of even one-minute increases the chance of mortality. Thus, it is more important than ever to make a quick diagnosis of sepsis to speed up the administration of antibiotics to sepsis patients. Many sepsis diagnostic firms are extending the range of products they offer in point-of-care technologies that can diagnose sepsis more quickly in general.

The Global Sepsis Alliance can more firmly assert that COVID-19 does actually cause sepsis now that there is more scientific information on it available. A dysregulated host response to infection results in sepsis, which is defined as a life-threatening organ malfunction. Although the effects of COVID-19 on the respiratory system are well documented, with the majority of patients needing hospital admission and developing pneumonia of various severity, almost all other organ systems can also be impacted. Thus, this factor will further drive the growth of the Sepsis diagnostics market.

SEPSIS DIAGNOSTIC MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The microbiology segment currently dominates the sepsis diagnostic market by Type and is anticipated to hold its position during the sepsis diagnostic market forecast period. This is explained by the fact that the use of culture medium tests in microbiological technology enables precise detection and identification of bacteria for sepsis diagnosis.

Due to the increased prevalence of sepsis, rapid uptake of expensive sepsis diagnostic tools, and increasing government support for sepsis-related research, North America is anticipated to hold the biggest market share in 2018.

In terms of end users, the hospitals & specialty Clinics category held the greatest market share for sepsis diagnostics in 2021.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

