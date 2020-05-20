Sephora partners with Tmall Global to launch cross-border store, synchronizing the local community with global beauty trends

"Based on our long-term relationships with global beauty brands, we are glad to cooperate with Tmall Global to introduce overseas brands into China market. Through the synergy of online and offline channels, consumers can access overseas brands to fulfill their emerging and evolving needs," said Benjamin Vuchot, Asia President of Sephora. "This initiative is very special to Sephora, as we are celebrating the 15th anniversary of Sephora in China this year. The opening of the Sephora Tmall Global Flagship Store offers a great opportunity for Sephora to continue reinforcing its commitment to the China market, by catering to the Chinese consumer's ever-changing trends and evolving needs to enhance their beauty power."

Sephora Tmall Global Flagship Store is launched with a series of signature brands' China debut, such as NATASHA DENONA, a popular American beauty brand well known on social media for its hottest eye shadow palette; and Sunday Riley, an emerging brand that embraces global beauty trends, technology and plant extracts. In addition, the cross-border online store also brings in the 100% cruelty-free beauty brand Fenty Beauty founded by the music, fashion and beauty icon, Rihanna; French independent perfume house, Bon Parfumeur; one of the bestselling natural skincare brand in Sephora America, Farmacy; and Dermalogica, known for its professional skin health products.

Rooted in China for 15 years, Sephora has witnessed the constant evolution of China's beauty needs. Today, consumers are not satisfied with just popular big name brands but instead desire a wider range of choices of niche overseas brands that help them to demonstrate their personal style with a bold and 'dare-to-try' attitude. The store provides Chinese consumers with 600 products from 25 overseas brands, that cover make-up, skincare, fragrance and hair care products, enabling them to turn on their beauty power without national boundaries.

