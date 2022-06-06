Sephora China Releases 2022 New & Exclusive Summer Products, Global Beauty Trends and "China Accelebrate" Program to Celebrate Beauty Diversity

Over the past several years, Sephora has been continuously introducing and incubating premium Chinese beauty brands, helping them gain higher exposure in business markets. Sephora has successfully introduced brands such as CHA LING, WEI, Herborist TaiChi, INOHERB TANG, MAOGEPING·LIGHT, YUMEE and COLOR STUDIO BY MARIE DALGAR to Chinese consumers, helping them create deeper connections with beauty consumers worldwide, while expanding Sephora's brand portfolio.

In order to accelerate the growth of premium Chinese beauty and let the world discover the ExtraOrdinary Beauty of China, Sephora has officially created China Accelebrate Program. Over the next three years, Sephora will support five local premium beauty brands to each achieve over RMB 100 million in annual revenue. Meanwhile, Sephora will utilize its diverse and powerful global network, loyal community of customers, and vast experience in prestige beauty incubation to help these brands gain traction in international markets and demonstrate the power of Chinese beauty.

"As a renowned global leader in beauty retail, Sephora will not only offer these brands commercial support and expansion, but also help them develop their international visions," said Ms. Maggie Chan, Managing Director of LVMH - Sephora Greater China.

Assembling Fresh New Beauty Worldwide

As a global leader in the beauty industry, Sephora has leveraged its unique insights in worldwide beauty trends to bring Chinese consumers a diverse selection of the world's top beauty products. The new Sephora Summer 2022 collection comprises over 360 star products and exclusive items from 59 international and local brands. Among these are several star niche brands making their Sephora debut this Summer, including: animal rights advocate and cruelty-free brand, HOURGLASS; professional American cosmetics brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills; high-performance skincare pioneer, Murad; science-based skincare and effective-yet-safe formula advocate, Dr. Dennis Gross; minimalistic purity beauty and fragrance brand, CLEAN; and scientific haircare brand, Living Proof. These brands offer a diverse range of products as well as unconventional approaches to beauty for Sephora customers.

Continuous Innovation Meets New Retail Development

As a pioneer in prestige beauty retail, Sephora is committed to innovatively implementing its "True Retail" concept and omni-channel strategy to ensure "We are where our customers are."

Sephora is deeply rooted in the brand cultures of discovering diversity and driving breakthrough innovations. For this reason, Sephora continues to invest in Digital Transformation and firmly believes in its long-term impact. To further advance the beauty industry development, Sephora recently partnered with Tencent Smart Retail to launch "The Rising Powers". This brand incubation project aims to discover new high-quality, high-potential niche brands and provide them support in the form of market exposure as well as growth in WeChat Private Domain ecosystem. Throughout the 3-month camp, Sephora will work with Tencent Smart Retail to provide end-to-end executional guidance for brands, including WeChat Private Domain trainings, resource matching, sales trials, and business model innovations. Sephora will also leverage its own experiences in Private Domain operations and channel management to help brands build a solid foundation for future growth. Sephora is confident that its strong omni-channel infrastructure can help accelerate brands' successes, and ultimately, empowering the ExtraOrdinary beauty in each consumer.

With 17 years in China, Sephora remains committed to its original vision of True Retail, positioning customers as the core priority, optimizing omni-channel strategies, and expanding product portfolios to better satisfy the needs of local beauty community. Moving forward, Sephora will continue to fulfil this promise to China market and support premium Chinese beauty brands as they start a new chapter for Global Chinese beauty.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833024/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833025/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833026/image_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833027/image_4.jpg

SOURCE Sephora China