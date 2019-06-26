NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's Seoul National University, KAIST and POSTECH top Reuters fourth annual ranking of Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities, which list identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries.

SNU unseats three-time No. 1, KAIST, which drops to second place. The ranking, compiled by Reuters in partnership with Clarivate Analytics, found that SNU researchers consistently produced a high volume of patents, and their research is frequently cited by scientists throughout Asia and around the world.

Rounding out the rest of the top five schools in Asia are Korea's POSTECH, which held onto third. China's Tsinghua University (No. 4, up one), became the highest-ranking school outside of Korea, leapfrogging Japan's University of Tokyo (No. 5, down three).

Four years ago, China had zero schools in the top 10, and Japan had five; today China has two in the top 10, and Japan has three. Japanese institutions returning to the list in 2019 fell an average of 5.1 places year over year; only six institutions on the list fell by more than 10 places, and four of them were Japanese. Meanwhile, Chinese institutions were up overall, gaining an average of about one spot. Two Chinese schools climbed more than 10 places, and China is home to the only new university on the list, the Beijing University of Posts & Telecommunications (No. 53).

To compile the 2019 ranking of the Asia Pacific region's most innovative universities, Reuters relied on data compiled by Clarivate Analytics and several of its research platforms: InCites, Web of Science, Derwent Innovations Index, Derwent World Patents Index and Patents Citation Index. Clarivate Analytics identified more than 600 global organizations that published the most articles in academic journals, then reduced that list to only include institutions that filed at least 50 patents with the World Intellectual Property Organization between 2012 and 2017. Then they evaluated each candidate on 10 different metrics.

For more on the Reuters Top 100, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit https://tmsnrt.rs/2RDSziC. For reprints, e-prints, logo and accolade licensing, permissions, plaques and other products, please visit http://bit.ly/2LjbptV.

Reuters Top 75 Most Innovative Asia Pacific Universities

1 Seoul National University 2 Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST) 3 Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH) 4 Tsinghua University 5 University of Tokyo 6 Osaka University 7 Kyoto University 8 National University of Singapore 9 Sungkyunkwan University 10 Peking University 11 Hanyang University 12 Kyushu University 13 Tohoku University 14 Yonsei University 15 Nanyang Technological University 16 Korea University 17 Zhejiang University 18 Tokyo Institute of Technology 19 Kyung Hee University 20 Fudan University 21 Shanghai Jiao Tong University 22 Monash University 23 Keio University 24 Ajou University 25 Huazhong University of Science & Technology 26 Chinese University of Hong Kong 27 Nagoya University 28 Hokkaido University 29 Kumamoto University 30 University of Queensland 31 Tianjin University 32 Ewha Womans University 33 Gwangju Institute of Science & Technology 34 Hong Kong University of Science & Technology 35 University of Auckland 36 East China University of Science & Technology 37 University of Sydney 38 South China University of Technology 39 Beijing University of Chemical Technology 40 University of Tsukuba 41 University of Melbourne 42 Tokyo Medical & Dental University (TMDU) 43 Southeast University - China 44 University of New South Wales Sydney 45 Hiroshima University 46 Pusan National University 47 China University of Petroleum 48 Catholic University of Korea 49 Nanjing University 50 Chonnam National University 51 China University of Mining & Technology 52 Kyungpook National University 53 Beijing University of Posts & Telecommunications 54 University of Hong Kong 55 Xi'an Jiaotong University 56 University of Ulsan 57 University of Electronic Science & Technology of China 58 Konkuk University 59 Harbin Institute of Technology 60 Xiamen University 61 Chiba University 62 Sun Yat-Sen University 63 Dalian University of Technology 64 Chung Ang University 65 Shinshu University 66 Kanazawa University 67 Nankai University 68 Kobe University 69 Tongji University 70 Chonbuk National University 71 Okayama University 72 Shandong University 73 Waseda University 74 Sichuan University 75 Indian Institutes of Technology System (IIT System)

