SEOBROTHERS WON AFFILIATE OF THE YEAR AWARD 2023 at GamingTech CEE 2023

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a meaningful recognition of superior performance, SEOBROTHERS, the powerhouse behind Slotsjudge, has been named Affiliate of the Year at the GamingTech Central and Eastern European (CEE) 2023 summit recently held in Budapest, Hungary.

This victory adds to the growing list of accolades for SEOBROTHERS, which includes an Affiliate of the Year award from the renowned SiGMA World event in Cyprus and the Affiliate Agency of the Year distinction from the AffPapa Awards earlier this year.

Adding to what was a celebratory occasion, partner Tom Horn Gaming, affiliated with Slotsjudge, received the Rising Star – Online Casino Technology in CEE 2023 award.

What is the CEE Award?

GamingTECH CEE, previously known as CEEGC, is a key event in the Central and Eastern European gaming calendar. For seven years, it's been the autumn gathering spot for regional industry experts and key players, fostering opportunities for networking and the exchange of insights.

What Stands Behind SEOBROTHERS Win?

SEOBROTHERS' win is an endorsement of its continued success in delivering stellar performance.

The company's vast and engaged user base is a testament to its influence in the SEO affiliate sector. The award-winning firm employs a diverse range of strategies, from SEO to content marketing and social media optimization, ensuring comprehensive digital visibility for its clients.

The real differentiator for SEOBROTHERS, however, is its commitment to high-quality content. Thanks to their team of experts, every piece of content is top-tier, relevant, and optimized for search engines, increasing client visibility and user engagement, which ultimately leads to accolades like the Gaming Tech CEE award.

SEOBROTHERS triumphed over stiff competition, including well-established names such as ASKGAMBLERS, BETTER COLLECTIVE, CASINOALPHA, LCB (LATEST CASINO BONUSES), LEGALBET, LIVESCORE, POKCAS, REVENUELAB, SPF SERVICES, and XLMEDIA PLC.

Comments From The Team

Aleksandra Andrishak, Editor-In-Chief at Slotsjudge, stated, "SEOBROTHERS being named Best Affiliate of 2023 is a remarkable achievement that fills me with pride, but not surprise. The relentless dedication and effort exhibited by the Slotsjudge team are evident in their high-quality content. I know this level of excellence is replicated across the SEOBROTHERS enterprises, and the award is well-deserved."

With a consistently high-performing year, SEOBROTHERS is poised to continue its trailblazing journey in the SEO affiliate industry. The award at GamingTech CEE 2023 is a testament to the company's dedication to its partners, clients, and the industry as a whole.

About Slotsjudge

Slotsjudge is an online gambling guide that has been live since 2017. The company provides fair and up-to-date reviews of slots, casinos, and bonuses for players. These reviews are from experts who test software or gambling platforms and provide a relevant rating. Slotsjudge is the go-to hub for online casino enthusiasts.

