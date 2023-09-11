SEOBROTHERS is recognised as Affiliate of the Year at SiGMA Awards

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEOBROTHERS, the company known for its large gambling projects like Slotsjudge, is awarded Affiliate of the Year 2023 at SiGMA Awards.

SEOBROTHERS participates in SiGMA and grabs The Affiliate of the Year 2023 award at SiGMA Balkans & CIS. Here are more details about the company's projects, insights from the event, and further plans.

SEOBROTHERS wins affiliate of the year award at SiGMA image Slotsjudge logo (CNW Group/Slotsjudge)

SiGMA Balkans & CIS: How This All Happened

In September 2023, experts of the iGaming industry got together to visit the SiGMA Balkans/CIS an event. It's Europe's first integrated resort aimed at affiliates looking for new partners and operators focused on expanding and attracting new customers. Among the speakers visitors could enjoy, there were professionals of the gambling industry like Ioanna Fiakkou (National Betting Authority Cyprus), Darryl Manning (Wicked Games), Ricardo Gorski (Tax.One), and others. SEOBROTHERS participated in the event as an affiliate company with a range of well-known projects, including Slotsjudge.

SEOBROTHERS Team: Achievements & Plans

SEOBROTHERS is a full-cycle SEO and content marketing agency which has been around for years. The company's official site describes the team's activity like this: 'We smash our knowledge in SEO and marketing together with creativity to increase traffic and drive sales'. The team's main project is Slotsjudge , a gambling guide with hundreds of slot reviews and other helpful information for gamblers in different geos.

On the site, players will find detailed reviews of the latest slots with the opinion of gambling experts. New casinos, bonuses, and other essential features are also reviewed. Plus, users are engaged due to the system of SJ points for active players who leave comments or their own reviews.

By getting The Affiliate of the Year 2023 award, the SEOBROTHERS company proved that their sites have convenient tools to attract new readers and potential players, and the efforts are so worth it.

Aleksandra Andrishak, Editor in Chief at Slotsjudge, commented on this:

'Being a part of the SEOBROTHERS team, I know firsthand how hardworking our experts are, so it's a pleasure to see how this hard work is now recognised and awarded. I am sure that our debut at the Balkans Summit is not the last award we'll boast!'

Pavel Alekseev, Head of Sales Gambling at Slotsjudge, said:

'The victory in the Affiliate of the Year nomination at such a huge conference like SiGMA is a global recognition, a great joy, and a big pride for our company. A distinct pleasure is to receive this award live. Such success inspires us to move only forward to new heights and achievements!'

Sergejs Ponomarjovs, Head of SEO at SEOBROTHERS, added:

'We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our dedicated team of over 100+ members. Their consistent efforts have led to remarkable outcomes. We are excited to continue on this path of success and growth together.'

About Slotsjudge

Slotsjudge is an online gambling guide that has been live since 2017. The company provides fair and up-to-date reviews of slots, casinos, and bonuses for players. These reviews are from experts who test software or gambling platforms and provide a relevant rating. Slotsjudge is the go-to hub for online casino enthusiasts.

