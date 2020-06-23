Senzer's Respiratory Device Wins Red Dot Design Award

LONDON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senzer's unique cannabinoid inhaler has notched up its fourth major design prize -- the prestigious Red Dot Award -- which is bestowed on products that are both aesthetic and show 'incomparable functionality', the Company said today.

Senzer's entry – its Systemic inhaled Delivery Device, SiDD™ – won in the healthcare category of the Red Dot Award, in which some 6,500 products were entered from designers and companies in more than 60 countries. The award has been running for 65 years, and the winners will be showcased later in the year at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.

"The products won over the jury not only through their aesthetic, but also thanks to their incomparable functionality," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot. "With their designs, the award winners are setting new standards in their industry."

Senzer's Class IIa Medical Device is breath-activated and delivers drug particles of a small ideal size and at an optimal time rate deep into a patient's lungs, resulting in drug uptake being faster, more consistent and only requiring smaller doses. Senzer believes its unique platform — supported by 400 granted patents — holds considerable advantages over other means of cannabinoid intake, such as oral, as well as other respiratory offerings, such as vaping.

"Winning a Red Dot design award underscores that our approach is unique and that we have a breakthrough product, engineered to address the concerns of those who may benefit from cannabinoid treatment," said Paul Young, Senzer's Design Director. "Our main motivation at Senzer is to get our devices into the hands of our target patient groups, as we are sure our platform will provide better treatments for patients worldwide."

It is the fourth major award won by Senzer. In November, the German Design Council commended the unique inhaler for having 'a clear modern design that perfectly combines ergonomics and functionality'. It also won awards from the Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world's oldest independent design organisation, and the Chicago-based GOOD DESIGN ® Awards, in which the inhaler was recognised for 'revolutionising the delivery of systemic medications through the lungs'.

About SENZER

SENZER Ltd. is a U.K.-based inhalation technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapeutic delivery systems of cannabinoid products, and it is developing a pipeline of inhalation and delivery products to meet unmet medical needs. Senzer's platform is based around a patented device that allows swift and effective inhaled delivery of cannabinoids, in a consistent dose-controlled presentation.

www.senzer.com



About the Red Dot Design Award



The Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines -- Product Design, Brands & Communication Design and Design Concept. Since beginning in 1955 to assess the best designs of the day, Red Dot has emerged into one of the world's largest design competitions, and the sought-after "Red Dot" has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online.

https://www.red-dot.org/project/systemic-inhaled-delivery-device-sidd-47675

www.red-dot.de

Contact:

Samantha Simpson

+44 (0)203-457-0453

press@senzer.com

Related Links

https://senzer.com/



SOURCE Senzer Pharmaceuticals