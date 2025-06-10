Sentient Digital, Inc. (SDi) Partners with Viasat to Support Korea Coast Guard Maritime Domain Awareness and Information Sharing Missions

NEW ORLEANS, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient Digital, Inc. (SDi), a leading provider of defense technology and engineering services, today announced our partnership with Viasat, a global leader in satellite communications, to deliver advanced end-to-end satellite communications (SATCOM) technology for the Republic of Korea Coast Guard's CN-235 tactical aircraft. Together with SGD Engineering, Ltd. this collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to support the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) in a pilot program aimed at enhancing high-accuracy, real-time Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) and improving information sharing among Republic of Korea maritime security forces.

For the Korea Coast Guard CN-235 aircraft, SDi and SGD are implementing a robust new aeronautical SATCOM network utilizing Viasat's GAT-5530 dual Ku- and Ka- bond broadband terminal to facilitate the rapid and accurate execution of operational duties. The system enables real-time information sharing among maritime security forces, including airborne units and ground stations, to enhance maritime monitoring through the sharing of voice, video, and airborne tactical data including radar and AIS (Automatic Identification Systems). The initial pilot program will install this SATCOM solution on an initial CN-235 aircraft operated by the Republic of Korea Coast Guard (KCG) with potential for integration on additional CN-235 aircraft in subsequent phases. This integration will provide advanced, multi-band, multi-orbit connectivity and supports national security objectives by enabling access to the Republic of Korea's sovereign Mugunghwa-5A Ku-band satellite and the forthcoming Chollian 3 Ka-band satellite.

SDi is partnered with SGD Engineering, Ltd. for this program, a leading provider of turnkey airborne mission solutions. SGD, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Isreal, has over 40 years of experience in the design, analysis, integration and installation of various airborne systems. SDi is honored to play a role in this important initiative, driving our commitment to deliver advanced solutions that enhance mission-critical operations. We also look forward to a long-term partnership with Viasat and SGD to provide this complete solution to additional customers worldwide that operate the CN-235 aircraft. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth in aircraft systems integration and reinforces our commitment to expanding partnerships with international organizations. By leveraging our expertise and working with global leaders like Viasat and SGD, we're proud to support the Korea Coast Guard in achieving advanced mission capabilities while furthering SDi's mission of enhancing maritime security worldwide" said Chris Mobley, President of SDi.

The CN-235 is a medium-range twin-engine transport aircraft that provides multi-mission support with special application versions including maritime patrol, tactical transport, electronic warfare, navigator training and aerial survey. With approximately 240 CN-235 aircraft currently in operation around the world, it is most widely deployed in maritime environments to enhance sovereign coast guard or navy operations.

Sentient Digital, Inc. (SDi) is a trusted prime contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, specializing in cutting-edge systems engineering, integration, and R&D for the U.S. and partner nations. SDi's expertise spans C4ISR, Air ASW, acoustics, and advanced processing systems. Learn more at www.sdi.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

