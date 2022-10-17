ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium , the company behind the industry-leading Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, confirmed its expansion into the United Arab Emirates. The company has registered a new entity and plans to open a new office to expand its global presence further and accelerate the development of metaverse initiatives in the MENA region.

Sensorium Registers UAE Branch as Dubai Becomes a Hub for Metaverse Companies

The new office, expected to be formally inaugurated in the coming weeks, will be located at Opus tower in the Business Bay district. The iconic building complex was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. This office will operate under the entity "Sensorium Global Solutions LLC". The branch will undertake a key role in the operational and strategic development of the Sensorium Galaxy brand and other company verticals.

With this initiative, Sensorium capitalizes on the ramping metaverse opportunities being offered by the Government of Dubai. Back in July, Sheik Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, introduced the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, which aims to add $4 billion to the UAE economy in the next 5 years. This strategy will support 40,000 new jobs and provide vast funding to foster business competitiveness. This framework promises to strengthen Sensorium's position as a leader and speed up the accomplishment of its goals.

"Dubai is quickly becoming a global hub for companies in the Metaverse and Web3 space. By establishing a local presence in Dubai, we will be able to collaborate more closely with key players in the space, and establish long-lasting relations in the MENA region. We fully support the initiative of the Government of Dubai, which once again proves to be at the forefront of technological changes and innovation," said Sensorium CEO Vladimir Kedrinsky.

Aside from becoming an exciting new destination for employees in the product and business development, marketing, communications and IT areas, the Sensorium office will also include a demo studio where government officials, investors, and strategic partners can experience the full range of our Sensorium Galaxy products with maximum immersiveness.

This announcement arrives on the heels of Sensorium's unparalleled success at GITEX GLOBAL 2022, one of the world's biggest and most reputed technology exhibitions. Sensorium was recognized as a Top Disruptor in 2022 following its participation at X-VERSE, a metaverse-dedicated pavilion. A series of interactive activities were organized for attendees to experience the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse in various ways, including one-on-one talks with AI-driven avatars, a metaverse runway show, and in-engine Empyreal Parties.

Sensorium Deputy CEO & Art Director Sasha Tityanko has participated in multiple panels at the Future Blockchain Summit, also part of GITEX, and hosted her own keynote presentation titled "The Future of Web3: Virtual Artists and Beings Take Over The AI-driven Metaverse" on October 13 at the X-VERSE Talks stage.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse and web3 developer, leveraging cutting-edge XR and AI technology to deliver the next generation of virtual experiences in entertainment and beyond. The company's award-winning Sensorium Galaxy metaverse stands as one of the first platforms introducing global users to multisensory activities across virtual reality worlds, including music concerts, meditation sessions, NFT original content creation and social networking with AI-based virtual beings.

Sensorium is leveraging its long-standing collaboration with the world's best technology partners and chart-topping performers including David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki, to shape the future of metaverse-ready events. In addition to powering high-end VR features, accessible through a wide range of interfaces, Sensorium is also pioneering blockchain and web3 solutions for institutional and private partners.

