Sensor Patch Market to Reach USD 13.41 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

The increasing need for sensor patches among the diabetic patient and growing geriatric population is expected to drive the market demand

Market Size – USD 0.85 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 41.2%, Market Trends –High demand for portable and wearable sensor patches

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Sensor Patch market is forecast to reach USD 13.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The key factors propelling the growth of the market are an increase in disposable income, and consumers' inclination towards wearable devices for diagnosis is driving the market growth. The growing drift of the internet of things (IoT), development in the automotive industry, rising use in smartphones, and enhancement in sensors will encourage market growth.

High incidences of diabetes and other diseases, especially among the elderly, is creating a need to monitor the patient continuously for irregularities. Consumers are more inclined to wearable devices for monitoring in the healthcare sector. A rise in the adoption of portable and wireless devices is another factor supporting market growth. More parents are adopting diagnostic sensors for infants, which will also encourage market growth.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3218

A limiting factor is the assimilation of sensors with the devices, as it is a very costly process. It also causes skin rashes and nausea. An increase in the demand for the sensor patch by the consumers, coupled with a gush in the fitness sector, is providing ample opportunities for the market.

The COVID-19 impact:

The market will witness an increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic as market players are developing sensor patches that can monitor the patient's temperature and fatigue level, and alert the doctors accordingly, to understand the life-threatening condition. These patches will witness an increase in adoption in the future as the trend of home-treatment witness a surge in demand.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sensor-patch-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Bodywear patches can be used for different healthcare and fitness applications. The bodywear devices such as smart patches and chest straps are worn on the arms and chest for monitoring fitness. These wearable sensors are very small and can be integrated into smart patches to help the users monitor health conditions and achieve daily fitness goals.

The wearable sensor patches stores the individual's data and regularly sends it to the mobile application for display to help them monitor or keep track of how they are doing, their activity, and rest patterns. Monitor segment held the largest market share of 42.6% in the year 2019.

The sensor patch in the fitness and sports sector is expected to witness high growth as it is becoming popular among athletes to transform training, performing, and recovering from injuries. The increase in the average life expectancy of the population across the globe is further augmenting market demand.

Diabetes is among the most widespread disease, and according to CDC, 79,535 die every year due to the disease. The blood glucose sensor patch witnesses a high adoption rate as these patients are expected to monitor blood glucose on a regular basis. This is crucial as any sudden increase in the level of glucose can lead to hypoglycemia, thereby leading to several severe complications.

North America held for the major market share, and the region is anticipated to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The presence of key market players and an increase in the research and development activities for the development of advanced monitoring devices will further foster market growth.

held for the major market share, and the region is anticipated to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The presence of key market players and an increase in the research and development activities for the development of advanced monitoring devices will further foster market growth. Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Irhythm Technologies, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Gentag, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Kenzen Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., and Vitalconnect, Inc., among others.

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3218

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Sensor Patch market on the basis of technology, product type, wearable type, application, end-users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Conductometric

Amperometric

Potentiometric

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Temperature Sensor Patch

Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch

Heart Rate Sensor Patch

ECG Sensor Patch

Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

Others

Wearable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Wristwear

Footwear

Neckwear

Bodywear

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Monitoring

Diagnostics

Medical Therapeutics

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Fitness And Sports

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Healthcare IT category by Reports And Data

Home Healthcare Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/home-healthcare-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/home-healthcare-market Mobile Health (mHealth) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-health-mhealth-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-health-mhealth-market Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tele-intensive-care-unit-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009077/Reports_And_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data