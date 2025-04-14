SenseiNode Achieves ISO 27001 Certification For Information Security Excellence

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SenseiNode, the leading blockchain infrastructure provider in Latin America, has successfully completed the ISO 27001:2022 certification process, the global standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This milestone highlights SenseiNode's commitment to providing decentralized blockchain infrastructure with the highest level of security, integrity and compliance.

The ISO 27001 Certification was conducted by Decrypt Compliance, a cybersecurity and independent audit firm based in Silicon Valley, and SenseiNode passed with zero non-conformities, an exceptionally outstanding outcome for a first-time audit. These results validate the company's robust framework for managing risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company, and that it meets the practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard.

"As we continue our mission of making blockchain work everywhere, it's vital that we're able to demonstrate our commitment of deploying node infrastructure with the highest level of security," said Pablo Larguia, CEO and co-founder of SenseiNode. "By achieving ISO 27001 certification with no non-conformities, we are giving our customers the confidence that their sensitive data is secure in an era where cybersecurity threats are rapidly evolving."

This achievement builds on SenseiNode's existing security credentials, following its successful achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance in October 2024. Also conducted by Decrypt, the SOC 2 assessment validated SenseiNode's internal controls over time and affirmed the company's long-term dedication to data protection and operational excellence, in line with the standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Today, SenseiNode supports institutional clients across the US, Europe, Latin America, and Asia with high-performance node operations, validator management, and staking services across 35+ leading Proof-of-Stake protocols.