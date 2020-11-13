Senior Dating Agency Ltd Grows Dating Site Portfolio With WhiteLabelDating.com's New Exclusively Over 50s Lifestyle Niche

WINDSOR, England, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating company, Senior Dating Agency Ltd, grows portfolio with WhiteLabelDating.com following launch of a new over 50s dating niche.

Established dating company, Senior Dating Agency Ltd, has launched two dating sites on a new niche designed exclusively for the over 50s market. The over 50s dating niche, powered by WhiteLabelDating.com, offers a secure online environment with optimised features, for daters with more life experience.

The two new UK-based sites, which are part of a largely successful international portfolio that includes seniordatingagency.com, will offer users detailed member profiles with interests and features targeted at the over 50s demographic. The product has recently launched a new search tool to further enhance the niche, ensuring that members will be able to effectively filter their search results with ease to find exactly what they are looking for.

Following over 10 years of experience in the dating space, a spokesperson from Senior Dating Agency said, "It was clear that there was demand for an evolved dating product that could meet the needs of the mature demographic. With more people turning to the internet to stay connected, the product needed to offer a networking solution that was a cut above the competition and wasn't diluted by a juvenile population. This is exactly what our white label partner has done".

Steve Pammenter, Co-CEO at White Label Dating commented, "We're delighted to have the backing of the team at Senior Dating Agency as we continue to roll out the over 50s niche. Their new sites look fantastic and as the database grows, we're confident that the unique product will continue to drive high engagement across the sites and considerably increase returns for SDA."

About White Label Dating

Launched in 2003, White Label Dating, part of Venntro Media Group, is a leading software as a service business that empowers brands, marketers and affiliates to power their own branded online dating sites. White Label Dating provides the dating software, payment processing, customer support, hosting infrastructure and much more. You provide your brand, website design and marketing.

Providing services for thousands of partners and with over 75 million registrations to date globally, White Label Dating operates across seven international territories including the UK, USA, Australia and South Africa.

Contact: Kerry Porteus, press@whitelabeldating.com

SOURCE White Label Dating