Sengenics Corporation Unveils i-Ome® Cancer: A Breakthrough in Cancer Precision Medicine

Revolutionizing Biomarker Discovery with a High-Throughput Immunoproteomic Platform

BOSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sengenics Corporation LLC is proud to announce the launch of i-Ome Cancer, a cutting-edge research tool designed to transform cancer biomarker discovery using just a drop of blood.

i-Ome Cancer marks a significant leap forward in immunoproteomics, providing a rapid and cost-effective approach to characterize the immune system's response to cancer. Cancer is closely associated with protein alterations, which can stimulate the production of autoantibodies. i-Ome Cancer capitalizes on this relationship, enabling the direct identification of disease-associated proteins, offering crucial insights into this devastating disease and its treatment.

By facilitating high-throughput screening of autoantibodies, i-Ome Cancer leverages Sengenics's proprietary KREX® technology to deliver exceptional specificity for robust and biologically relevant quantitative results, streamlining the biomarker discovery pipeline.

"Autoantibody profiling with i-Ome Cancer has wide-ranging applications, from enabling products and services for earlier diagnoses to guiding the development of cancer vaccines and therapies," said Dr. Jonathan Blackburn, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Sengenics. "For example, i-Ome Cancer can reveal how cancer treatments might induce the immune system to enhance therapeutic efficacy or potentially cause serious side effects."

The i-Ome Cancer platform comprises a focused library of over 500 expertly curated proteins that are known to be autoantigenic in cancers, including those frequently mutated in cancer or involved in key cancer signaling pathways. This latest innovation can screen twice as many autoantibodies as its predecessor, reinforcing Sengenics's commitment to advancing cancer research.

Dr. Jessica Da Gama Duarte, a senior postdoctoral research fellow at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, stated, "I'm excited about the expansive cancer content of i-Ome Cancer. It will enable autoantibody profiling across a larger tumor antigen repertoire, significantly improving the chances of identifying relevant cancer biomarkers."

Renowned for its high-quality standards, i-Ome Cancer upholds Sengenics's reputation for industry-leading reproducibility and specificity. The platform is now available through service providers globally, ready to accelerate the future of cancer precision medicine.

Disclaimer: i-Ome Cancer is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic purposes.

About Sengenics

Sengenics Corporation LLC, a functional proteomics company, is committed to advancing precision medicine by empowering researchers with biologically relevant and actionable immunoproteomic insights across a broad spectrum of diseases. At the heart of its mission, Sengenics offers advanced, high-throughput tools using proprietary technology to precisely detect autoantibody biomarkers and protein interactions for basic, translational, and clinical research. Its robust tools have been leveraged by top pharmaceutical companies and leading research institutions to enhance disease understanding and streamline the biomarker pipeline. Sengenics is headquartered in the U.S. and has a worldwide network of offices, distributors, and service providers.

