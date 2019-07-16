Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market to Grow at 8.8% During 2018-2026 on the Back of Advancements in Multi-core Technology - TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor intellectual property (IP) is used at a large scale to manufacture advanced products, using semiconductor IP cores. Semiconductor IP enhances the efficiency of the design, during advanced design procedure and decreases designing and manufacturing expenses. Key players in semiconductor intellectual property market are subcontracting the IP development and designing activities. Semiconductor intellectual property involves developing and designing cores for the efficient and effective making of advanced devices.

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global semiconductor intellectual property market is prognosticated to expand at steady CAGR of 8.8% within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. By the end of 2026, the semiconductor IP market is likely to be valued around worth US$ 9,437.8 mn.

Advanced Features in Automobiles Fuel Demand in High number of Semiconductor IPs

Key factors boosting the demand in the global semiconductor IP market are upgradation in multi-core technology in consumer electronics industry, along with surging demand regarding modern System on Chip (SoC) designs. Besides, due to advantageous properties for example, power efficiency, high switching pace, and compatibility with several consumer devices, the semiconductor IP market is foreseen to depict a notable growth in future. Moreover, the need for advanced features in automotives and better safety stimulates the need of deployment of increased number of semiconductor IP devices in every vehicle.

However, concerns related to detection of patented technologies along with increasing breach of patented devices in the semiconductor intellectual property market are hampering the growth of the global semiconductor intellectual property market. This particular factor is foreseen to have a big impact in medium as well as short term forecast period.

In terms of type, the global semiconductor intellectual property market is classified as ASIC, verification IP, interface IP, memory IP, and processor IP. Among these, the processor IP market is estimated to lead the global market with highest number of share of semiconductor IP market in the coming years. Processor IPs segment has several applications in automobiles and consumer electronics sectors, which is also high in price. These semiconductor IPs are used in infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in automobile industry.

Asia Pacific to Lead Due to Emergence of Several Companies in Region

Geographically, Asia Pacific, being fastest growing region is foreseen to lead the global semiconductor intellectual property market in forecast period. This is credited to rising investments by key companies in the semiconductor IP in the region. The region is likely to be a home for several manufacturing companies with more than 150 small IP vendors and IP firms. Semiconductor wafer manufacturing is led by the companies located in India, China, Singapore, and Taiwan. Several major IDMs are outsourcing semiconductor wafer production to Asia Pacific. The region is as well a biggest consumer of electronics products which makes it a developing market with huge potential for semiconductor IP players. Japan, India, South Korea, and China provide some of the leading electronics manufacturers in the region.

Increase in demand regarding advanced and unique products with different specifications has resulted in surged importance of service providers of semiconductor intellectual property in the market. Key players operating in the semiconductor intellectual property market are Arm Limited, Altera (Intel Corporation), Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Ceva Inc., Cast In., eSilicon Corporation, Kilopass Technology Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, Mentor, Open-Silicon, Inc., a Siemens Business, Silabtech Private Limited, and Synopsys Inc.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market (Type - Verification IP, ASIC, Memory IP, Interface IP, Processor IP; Architecture Design - Hard IP, Soft IP; Application - Health Care, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Others (Industrial Equipment, etc.)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

The global semiconductor intellectual property market is segmented based on:

Type

Verification IP

ASIC

Memory IP

Interface IP

Processor IP

Architecture Design

Hard IP

Soft IP

Industry

Health Care

Telecommunications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others (Industrial Equipment, etc.)

Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

