Semiconductor etch equipment Market to Reach $ 46,382.5 million, Globally, by 2031 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of global electronics industry is one of the major driving factors of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market by Type (Wet Etch Equipment and Dry Etch Equipment), Process (Conductor Etch and Dielectric Etch), and End User Industry (Integrated Device Manufacturer and Foundry & Memory Manufacturers), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global semiconductor etch equipment market was valued at $20,455.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $46,382.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Increase in demand for electronic products such as mobiles and computers has increased the demand for semiconductors, thereby increasing the demand for semiconductor etch equipment. Furthermore, rise in demand for hybrid circuits also positively influences the growth of the market. On the other hand, fluctuating prices of raw materials can restraints the growth of the market. However, shifting focus of governments of emerging economies towards semiconductor manufacturing, is anticipated to positively influence the growth of the market.

Covid-19 scenario-

Restrictions on manufacturing activities during the COVID-19 lockdowns, restricted the growth of the market.

However, rise in demand for electronic products in 2022, has fueled the recovery of the semiconductor etch equipment market.

The dry etch equipment segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period -

By type, the dry etch equipment segment held the major share in 2021, holding around three-fifth of the global semiconductor etch equipment market revenue. The wet etch equipment segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, attributed to the higher accuracy of wet etch equipment.



The conductor etch segment held the largest market share during the forecast period-

By process, the conductor etch segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global semiconductor etch equipment market revenue. The dielectric etch segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.6% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its extensive use in automotive, medical and electronics industry.

The integrated device manufacturers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period-

By end user, the integrated device manufacturers segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global semiconductor etch equipment market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The foundry segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 9.1% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid growth of semiconductor manufacturing industry in Asia-Pacific region.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global semiconductor etch equipment market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The LAMEA region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Rapid growth of semiconductor processing industry in China and Taiwan is expected to propel the market growth.



Key Players:

Leading Market Players-

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASML technology

EV Group

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

SAMCO INC.

Shenzhen Delphi Laser & Robot Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

ULVAC Technologies

The report analyzes these key players in the global semiconductor etch equipment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, acquisitions, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.



