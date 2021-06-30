OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the scheduled June 2021 semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under the Company's Reserve Based Lending Facility (the "Facility" or the "RBL") has been completed by the RBL bank group.

Noreco's borrowing base remains above the Facility's maximum cash drawing capacity of USD 1.0 billion. This confirms the liquidity position outlined in Noreco's 28 June 2021 Trading and Operations Update, with USD 178 million of available undrawn RBL capacity based on cash drawings of USD 822 million at the end of May 2021.

About Norwegian Energy Company ASA



Noreco is a publicly owned company with focus on the oil, gas and offshore industry. The Company's shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker NOR). For further information, please visit: www.noreco.com.

Contacts:

Euan Shirlaw, CFO, Noreco

Phone: +44 7979 690622

Email: es@noreco.com

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications, Noreco

Phone: +47 91 52 85 01

Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/semi-annual-rbl-redetermination-completed--cash-borrowing-capacity-remains-usd-1-0-billion,c3376689

SOURCE NORECO