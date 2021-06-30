Semi-Annual RBL Redetermination Completed: Cash Borrowing Capacity Remains USD 1.0 Billion
30 Jun, 2021, 07:27 BST
OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the scheduled June 2021 semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under the Company's Reserve Based Lending Facility (the "Facility" or the "RBL") has been completed by the RBL bank group.
Noreco's borrowing base remains above the Facility's maximum cash drawing capacity of USD 1.0 billion. This confirms the liquidity position outlined in Noreco's 28 June 2021 Trading and Operations Update, with USD 178 million of available undrawn RBL capacity based on cash drawings of USD 822 million at the end of May 2021.
About Norwegian Energy Company ASA
Noreco is a publicly owned company with focus on the oil, gas and offshore industry. The Company's shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker NOR). For further information, please visit: www.noreco.com.
Contacts:
Euan Shirlaw, CFO, Noreco
Phone: +44 7979 690622
Email: es@noreco.com
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications, Noreco
Phone: +47 91 52 85 01
Email: ct@noreco.com
