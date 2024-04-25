SEIDOR, RECOGNIZED AS THE TOP GLOBAL SAP PARTNER FOR CROSS-SEGMENT, MIDMARKET, AND SME SALES VOLUMES

HOUSTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEIDOR, a global technology consulting firm with a significant presence in 45 countries, announces that it has been recognized by SAP with three awards at the Pinnacle Awards, which represent the highest recognition that SAP annually awards to its partners worldwide, and which, on this occasion, have highlighted SEIDOR's exceptional performance in marketing SAP solutions ('Sales Success').

Rodolpho Cardenuto_CEO SEIDOR North America

Specifically, SEIDOR has achieved the highest recognition in the SAP Pinnacle Awards as the best global partner in achieving sales of SAP solutions, in the Cross Segment, Midmarket and SME categories. Among the aspects related to SEIDOR that have earned it the awards are its ability to increase sales, customer satisfaction, innovation capacity, and sustained commitment to SAP and its partner ecosystem. Among the 'Sales Success', the award in the 'Cross Segment' category stands out, which recognizes SEIDOR's ability to implement SAP solutions across a wide range of industries, identifying and seizing business opportunities in multiple sectors.

Likewise, SEIDOR has been a finalist in the categories 'Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization' and 'Customer Success Management', reaffirming its position as a leader in delivering customer value.

The recently appointed CEO of SEIDOR in the United States, Rodolpho Cardenuto, has expressed his satisfaction with the awards and has highlighted "SEIDOR's commitment to supporting companies to be more competitive through SAP technology". Rodolpho Cardenuto has emphasized that "receiving these awards is a stimulus to continue growing in the United States and to continue contributing all our expertise to further provide capacity and experience to American companies".

In this regard, Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP, has assured that "the SAP Pinnacle Awards highlight the outstanding contributions of our ecosystem throughout the entire customer value chain".

5,000 SAP consultants

SEIDOR's commitment as one of SAP's main global partners is also reflected in its team of more than 5,000 consultants specialized in this technology, distributed across 45 countries where the technology consulting firm has a direct presence. In these countries, SEIDOR provides customers with deep knowledge of SAP solutions, as well as updates on the latest trends and advancements in this technology.

Additional information

List of winners and finalists of the SAP Pinnacle Awards: https://www.sap.com/partners/pinnacle-awards/finalists-winners.html

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396368/SEIDOR.jpg