Segway presents the Navimow with the innovation "VisionFence" at the spoga+gafa 2023 in Cologne

COLOGNE, Germany, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway presents Navimow in the second consecutive year at spoga+gafa exhibition, this time with a newly launched VisionFence Sensor. The smart gardening helper is currently available in 27 European countries in addition to the USA and Canada.

Countless lawns around the world owe their well-groomed look to the Navimow: to date, the robot lawn mower from Segway has started more than 520,000 lawn mowing operations and trimmed an area of 150 million square meters, which corresponds to around 21,000 soccer fields.

Segway-Ninebot presents the Navimow with the innovation VisionFence at the spoga+gafa 2023 in Cologne

"With the rapidly expanding sales areas and growing sales volume, Navimow has become one of the best-known brands for robotic lawn mowers. Our goal is to provide the best mowing experience with the highest standards of product quality, customer service and channel support," said Ryan Kong, Head of Sales of Segway Navimow.

The Segway Navimow works without first laying boundary wires. Its Exact Fusion Locating System (EFLS) allows it to select the optimal mowing path and automatically change mowing direction after completing a lap, eliminating unwanted tracks and allowing the lawn to grow healthier. In addition, the Navimow is one of the quietest robot lawn mowers on the market at just 54 decibels, the volume of a conventional electric toothbrush.

There is also a new sensor for the Navimow: the AI-powered VisionFence sensor makes it possible to mow complex lawns even more intelligently and precisely than ever before. The VisionFence sensor's AI chip and advanced visual detection algorithm also help Navimow to detect objects in its mowing path faster and more accurately.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107487/1_4.jpg

SOURCE Segway