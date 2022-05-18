Segway-Ninebot Shares safe Travel Tips for Short Distance Urban Travel as Part of International Day of Families Celebration

Pay attention to the road ahead and do not be distracted by phones or other devices;

Wear protective accessories such as a helmet and elbow pads as well when riding an electric scooter, KickScooter, motorcycle or bicycle;

Place the cellphone on the phone holder to ensure hand-free directional assistance to avoid accidents;

Make effective use of anti-theft accessories for the belongings as well, such as using a password lock to secure the travel solutions.

"Electric KickScooters are already an immensely popular mode of transportation in major urban centers across Europe and the United States. At Segway-Ninebot, our core business has always been producing self-balancing electric personal transporters and electric KickScooters, of which we have produced more than 10 million. Additionally, our electric KickScooters are being used by shared device service providers that rely on Segway-Ninebot as a cornerstone for their business," Wang Ye, Segway-Ninebot CEO commented. "Meanwhile in the terms of corporate social responsibility, over the past few years, short-distance transportation has been replacing fuel with electricity. Ninebot Internet of Vehicles Data Centre reports that by May 16th 2022, Segway-Ninebot has achieved a total accumulated riding distance of 5,359,063,428 km worldwide, reducing 258,306,857 kg-weight carbon emissions compare to motorcycle travel, which is equivalent to planting 14,430,551 trees."

The Segway-Ninebot D series and C series electric KickScooters - with various cruising ranges, the highest with the D38E model goes up to 38 km - are available for both parents and kids. The three models, D38E, D28E and D18E, feature a reliable double braking system, anti-slip, comfortable and durable 10-inch air tyres and can commute through all types of terrains. The most powerful model can handle climbing angles up to 20%, and all three have a powerful LED headlight to ensure clear visibility in low lighting conditions. The newly designed kids electric KickScooter, C15E, has three riding modes and solid rubber tyres that offer better grip and anti-skid performance allowing a more confident ride. Ambient lights have also been embedded to lighten the mood of the ride.

Segway-Ninebot continues to provide a one-stop solution for all family travellers to explore undiscovered fun tours this summer. Segway-Ninebot is planning an exciting limited summer promotion for KickScooters D series and C15E. For promotion details, please visit shop.segway.com or the local retailer.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Amsterdam, Krefeld, Seoul, Paris, Barcelona, Shanghai, Changzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, selling products in more than 225 countries and territories. With its world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead users and the entire industry into the future.

