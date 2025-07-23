SEGULA Technologies strengthens its presence on the African continent by opening an office in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEGULA Technologies officially sets up in South Africa: by opening a design office in Cape Town, the country's fastest-growing city, the engineering group is confirming its commitment to local development.

Located in the Constantia district of the Mother City, the new office is intended to become a regional hub for the Group's activities in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in the following areas:

Energy: The Group aims to deploy its expertise alongside global players in the Oil & Gas, renewable energies (solar, wind), nuclear, and hydrogen sectors, as well as in energy storage (batteries) and French nuclear technology.

To consolidate its offering in this sector, SEGULA Technologies also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AllWeld, a South African industrial services and production company with 60 years' experience in the energy and industry sectors. The shared objective is to jointly meet the needs of their customers with a unified technical and commercial offering that combines the power of SEGULA Technologies as an international group with AllWeld's production capabilities and in-depth knowledge of local industry. The two partners will thus be able to mobilise integrated teams and offer a wide range of equipment, construction, maintenance and engineering services.

There are also promising prospects for hydrogen in neighbouring countries, notably Namibia and Zambia.

Railway: SEGULA is working with leaders on major projects covering rolling stock, signalling and advanced rail systems.

SEGULA is working with leaders on major projects covering rolling stock, signalling and advanced rail systems. Automotive: South Africa is the continent's leading manufacturing country, with eight major manufacturers, making it a dynamic market in which SEGULA is already active. SEGULA Technologies brings its expertise in product design, industrial processes, quality, logistics and purchasing to this fast-growing sector.

SEGULA is also exploring opportunities in the mining sector, drawing on the multi-disciplinary skills of its teams to meet growing needs in engineering, maintenance and innovation.

"South Africa, with its advanced industrial ecosystem and skilled talent, is becoming a regional hub to support the continent's transformation. A veritable bridge between the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa, it offers a strategic time zone, controlled service costs and English as a working language, making it easier to manage international projects. Our goal is to recruit more than 100 employees by 2028, to build a local, agile engineering capability that is focused on the continent's future." - Jean-Christophe Godet, Managing Director, SEGULA South Africa.

CONTACT: marketing@segula.fr

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343444/5425718/SEGULA_Technologies_Logo.jpg